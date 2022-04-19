SHELBY — Knowing it had a talent advantage Tuesday against Mason County Central, Shelby tried to open up the offense and create scoring chances for players throughout the roster. While scoring leader Kendall Zaverl still ended up with most of the goals, the Tigers did see some success in diversifying the offense in a 5-2 win.
Zaverl put in Shelby's final four goals, although she was aided by good passing from her teammates. Haydee Pedroza recorded assists on three of Zaverl's goals, and Aubrey Klotz also had an assist.
Hannah Frees, normally a JV player but on the varsity due to Tiger injuries, scored Shelby's first goal of the game, and the first by anyone besides Zaverl this season, just a few minutes into play. Zaverl did earn the assist.
"We were trying to find anybody, just getting anybody a chance to get some experience putting some shots on goal," Tigers' coach Pete Peterson said. "That's going to pay off for us. We're smart enough to know that defensively, we've got to be a touch better. That'll come when we get healthy, and it'll come when I have games that I can pull up some of those JV kids to give me a little depth."
Frees is one of several Tigers, Peterson said, who are varsity-caliber players but are on the JV roster most of the time so they can get more playing time and development. The JV Tigers dominated Orchard View Monday, so there's talent there.
"It's the battle we fight trying to preserve a JV team," Peterson said. "The JV right now is at 15 and the varsity is at 15 or 16. Any time we have injuries on the varsity we try to pull up a JV kid...I have three or four girls on JV that I would love to have right now just to be depth on my bench. I ran with two subs today and it worked. They were all happy because they got to play a lot, and it was a comfortable game for us."
Shelby has battled injuries throughout the season. Desirae Melchor is already lost for the season due to a broken foot suffered in gym class, and Martine Alstad-Evjen was out Tuesday to nurse an injured foot of her own suffered during the game against Orchard View the day before. Peterson said another player was out due to concussion protocol.
The Tiger offense, which hasn't put up big numbers a lot in recent seasons, showed some potency with Zaverl leading the way, although Peterson said his team needs to be better on the defensive end, noting that MCC came away with goals two of the three times it had a chance for one.
"Disconcerting that we can't keep them out of our goal, because when we get against better and better opponents, they're going to have a higher volume of shots than they did today," Peterson said. "We're working on that end of it, but at the same time, I'm happy we're generating enough goals to win the games."
Coincidentally, Zaverl could help with that. However, her speed and "nose for the net," Peterson said, keep her up front most of the time. The goal is to build a lead and then put her on the defensive end to keep opponents at bay. It's a strategy Shelby (2-3, 2-0 West Michigan Conference) employed when it had veteran Lexi Schultz in goal the past couple of years.
"To beat us you had to score a goal or two and we had to hope we scored a goal or two so we can win," Peterson said. "But if you can't score a goal you can't win the game ever."
The Tigers' next WMC foe won't be facing a talent disadvantage: It's Oakridge, against whom Shelby has had some good battles in recent years but still has an explosive attack led by Saidee Raap.
"We normally give Oakridge a good game," Peterson said. "It's usually 2-1, 3-2, a good hard-fought battle. It's on their turf, which our girls don't really like to play on, but they play well there usually. We'll have enough healthy bodies where I think we'll be OK. We'll give it a go.
"We have to stop their Saidee from scoring, and they have to stop us too."