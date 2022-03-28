Shelby girls basketball coach Sarah Wolting has long been half-jokingly after her dad, Rick Zoulek, to retire from coaching the boys team and help her coach the girls.
Zoulek isn’t doing that, yet. But this season he did change the vantage point from which he watched granddaughter Kendall Zoulek’s games, moving from the bleachers to the bench itself as an assistant coach.
It was a natural season for Rick to make the move for several reasons. Most importantly, it was Kendall’s final season of Shelby basketball and therefore Rick’s last chance to see her play in purple and white. Also, there wasn’t a lot of coaching experience among Wolting’s assistants this year — two of her former players, niece Brooklyn Zoulek and Abby Rodriguez, were on the bench, and former Tiger Mark Peterson was in his first year as JV coach — so having a coaching veteran on staff was a boost.
“It’s always good to get another perspective, especially from someone who does know the game so well,” Wolting said. “I wouldn’t always listen to his suggestions...and he understood that. He wasn’t at all our practices, so he didn’t know exactly what went on at practice. In the past, (former JV coach) Marc Inglis has helped with that a little bit because he’d been there the whole time I was there. To have him with more years and more experience, it was great.”
It wasn’t Zoulek’s first time coaching some of the Tigers. He coached Shelby’s three seniors — Kendall, Lauren Brown and Ella Olmstead — in a travel league last spring. That gave him an easier time building a rapport with Brown and Olmstead, which extended to the rest of the team.
Unlike in his varsity head coaching role, being an assistant enabled Rick to coach one-on-one during games while Wolting dealt with the big-picture stuff. Zoulek enjoys that part of coaching, which he said he also does during JV boys’ games.
“I like to be able to go over at a timeout and talk to one kid, two kids or whatever,” Rick said. “It’s different because I can’t do that so much in the varsity game. I’ve got to worry about what’s going on out here and worry about the group actions. It was really fun to be able to go down the bench and talk to Lauren Brown or Ella Olmstead and put a little bug in their ear.
“It was easy for me to talk to them. The same thing when Aubrey (Klotz) or Molli (Schultz) will come off, because they’re very inexperienced. Sarah’s got to talk to the group, but I can say, ‘Molli, just calm down a little bit, relax, look up.’ Little things you can do as an assistant coach. Those are the things I appreciate that my (boys) assistants can do.”
Rick’s assistant coaching was a bit of a throwback for the Zoulek family, evoking memories of when he coached his daughters Sarah and Amber on the girls’ team; he was head girls’ coach as well until the sport switched back to the winter in 2007-08. However, him being the assistant to his daughter changed the dynamic a little, giving him the chance to help Kendall himself at times while Wolting played her dad’s old role.
“He helps us more one-on-one, where my mom helps us more as a group, which is nice, because he sees us individually on the court, so he helps us as individuals,” Kendall said. “It’s really nice.”
Of course, you don’t get as good at basketball as the Zouleks have been over the years by taking it easy on one another, so no one should assume just because it was dear grandpa coaching that Kendall got nothing but praise. Wolting did, though, allow that from her perspective her dad was less hard on her daughter than he was when coaching her.
“He was harder on her, not than he was on me (when I played), but harder on her than the other players,” Wolting said. “He expected more than from the other players. It was different as far as expecting a lot from her and pushing her to be better, that was a lot the same as when I played, but it felt like he did more 1-on-1 with her than he could with me, because he was the head coach for me.
“Plus, he probably liked her better,” Wolting added with a laugh.
The Zouleks are a close-knit basketball family whose bond was only strengthened by Rick’s being a direct part of the girls program. Wolting said her siblings, Keith and Amber, both live in the Grand Rapids area but still often come to watch their dad coach the boys’ team, and the families regularly vacation together. She added that Rick coaching Kendall gave the two of them an even closer relationship as well.
“It gives him a connection that’s different than (with) the other grandkids, because he knows her better,” Wolting said.
Rick said he doesn’t expect to return to the girls’ bench next year with Kendall now moved on to Muskegon Community College to play, but he enjoyed not just the time with his granddaughter but getting to see his daughter’s coaching up close and personal.
“It was a special year for us,” Rick said. “Sarah does a great job with the girls. She really doesn’t need my help, but it’s always good to have someone there that you can bounce things off of and that’s been through a lot of things...To be able to help her and see how much she’s grown as a coach, it’s hard to put into words how much I appreciate being able to do that.”