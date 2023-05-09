SHELBY – In another installment of the Shelby-Hart rivalry, the two teams met on the soccer pitch for girls action on Monday, May 8, with the Tigers coming out on top, 6-2.
The secret to the Tigers’ rather lopsided victory was the unsung heroes in the midfield. Shelby’s Aubrey Klotz, Biloxi Lee and Hannah Frees – among others – constantly delivered the ball to open space. That often meant beating multiple Pirate defenders in the process.
“Midfield was big with Aubrey, Hannah and Biloxi,” Shelby head coach Pete Peterson said. “Once they started controlling the middle, the defense could sit back and patrol the field. That allowed us to limit (Hart) to a handful of shots.”
Kendall Zaverl was often the recipient of that aggressive play from her midfielders. Zaverl’s speed is something that, even when prepared for, creates mismatches. All Shelby had to do was find ways to send her down the side of the field and it often led to the points.
Zaverl kicked off the Tigers’ first half scoring onslaught just four minutes into the game when she pushed up the right side and angled a shot at Hart’s Mya Chickering. After initially gathering the ball, Chickering lost handle and watched as it rolled between her legs and over the white line.
Zaverl would score twice more before the Pirates could even think of ways to slow her. Haydee Pedroza and Frees were involved in assists as Zaverl grabbed a hat trick with 17 minutes still left to play in the first half.
“We passed the ball better than we have in a long time,” Peterson said. “We still went long to Kendall because that works and most teams aren’t ready for her speed. Once that got going, we were able to slow it down and keep possession.
Most of Shelby’s scoring happened in the first half with Kendall Zaverl notching four scores of her own. Frees added one of her own in the first half as well on an assist from Klotz.
Hart was able to break through on a beautiful corner kick from Julia Greiner. Greiner placed the ball in the heart of Shelby’s defense and found Sandy Salgado waiting on the backside for an easy goal. The Pirates went into halftime with a 5-1 deficit and a disappointed head coach in Joe Gilbert.
“I told them (at halftime) that what they were doing was not good enough and it’s not going to work,” Gilbert said. “We know we’re better than that and we couldn’t continue to play individually against a team like Shelby that always has a solid defensive team.”
That message seemed to get through to the Pirates as the first half started on a strong note for them. With both teams battling early, it was Hart’s Brianna Arjona who broke through first. With an assist from Salgado, Arjona cut into the deficit and made it 5-2 with 30 minutes left in the game.
Unfortunately, that strong note quickly turned sour when Frees netted her second goal of the evening and left Shelby on top for good.
Frees’ performance was lost in the shine of Zaverl’s spotlight, but it was often her legs that made plays to set the team’s top striker in good position. Frees’ uncanny ability to keep the ball in front of her, despite touching the legs of multiple opponents in the process, often left the Pirates chasing her from behind.
“Somedays with (Frees) it’s like a yo-yo on a string with her,” Peterson said through a laugh. “Today she kept the ball tight and on her feet and it was fun to watch. She was able to pick up the slack when we took Kendall out and create some really interesting, dangerous chances.”
Peterson acknowledged the extra meaning behind the rivalry game with Hart, but in the end it comes down to two teams battling for a slightly higher position in the middle of the conference pack.
That’s exactly what the Tigers did, moving to 6-7-1 overall and 2-4 in the conference. That slots them in seventh out of 12 teams in the WMC. Hart fell to 2-8-4 overall and has yet to win a conference game.