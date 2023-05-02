SHELBY – Shelby baseball was plagued by inconsistency last Friday when it hosted Orchard View, splitting doubleheader action, winning the first game,11-6, but falling in the second game,15-0.
The Tigers started the night out on the right foot with freshman Day-Day Garcia earning the start on the mound. Day-Day threw a complete game, including six strikeouts and just two free bases given up.
The first two innings of the game saw Shelby and OV trade runs with the lead sitting in favor of the Cardinals 3-2. Then, the Tigers came alive in the bottom of the second, pushing three runs across the plate thanks to a triple from Day-Day and then a two-run single from his brother Lalo Garcia.
“I think (Day-Day) had three or four hits. He really led us off,” Shelby head coach Brian Wright said. “We hit (off) a pitcher that we should’ve. We have to tighten up our defense but Day-Day pitched a great game.”
That defense had its lapses, but the top of the fifth allowed Lalo to showcase how dynamic he is at the shortstop slot. Lalo scooped up three consecutive ground balls in that inning and managed to force outs on all three to retire the side.
“Lalo had so many chances today and he played outstanding,” Wright said. “That’s probably the best shortstop play he’s had in three years on varsity.”
Coincidentally, that fifth inning was also Shelby’s best at the plate as well. Holding a narrow 5-4 lead over the Cardinals, the Tigers batted in four runs to extend their lead. Day-Day reached third again to start off the inning and was followed up by RBI swings from Lalo, Travis Boughan and Wyatt Dickman.
That effort was enough for Shelby as it staved off OV’s offense to claim the first of two games.
The second game saw the Tigers completely fall apart.
Another freshman took the mound for Shelby with Chase Simon abandoning third base for the mound. In his first two innings of work, Simon had six runs allowed, forcing Wright to turn to Eli Kelley in relief.
By the time Kelley got warmed up, the Cardinals had cranked up the heat and pushed their lead out to 8-0. That was enough to hold them for the remainder of the game and force Shelby into a mercy rule loss.
“The problem today was the lack of first pitch strikes. We were pitching behind in the count,” Wright said. “Both (Kelley and Simon) showed promise. We’re not super deep in the pitching staff but these guys are getting their chances.”