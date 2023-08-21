The Hart football team will travel to Fremont to try to avenge its loss to the Packers a year ago.
It was a game where the Pirates had ample opportunities, but came up short.
“Fremont did some good things and made some plays and we didn’t,” Hart coach Joe Tanis said. “We got a little more depth this year, but we really just want to continue to focus on us.”
Tanis said his team talks about something they call the “toxic battle,” which is code for big plays and turnovers, a battle they lost not just in last year’s loss to Fremont, but in all three of their losses a year ago.
“That was one of three games that we didn’t hit that goal last year,” Tanis said. “So we definitely have our focus on creating and eliminating big plays and winning the turnover battle.”
Tanis said his team accomplished what they wanted to accomplish in last week’s scrimmage in Montague.
“We were just looking for our physicality and our ability to execute,” he said. “And we thought we had some guys that have grown a lot in the last year, and we were really excited to see them with pads on and they didn’t disappoint.”
The Pirates are healthy heading into the opener, which was not the case last year.
“We were shorthanded Week One and ended up having to play a couple (junior varsity) kids at varsity linebacker to finish out the second half of the game,” Tanis said. “So we’re hoping we can stay healthy all week.”
Hart will travel to Fremont for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.