Baseball
Hart 15, Holton 0
Hart 17, Holton 1
Hart baseball took on Holton in doubleheader action on Tuesday, April 18. The Pirates came away with a sweep, 15-0 and 17-1.
Carter Ramseyer (six hits, five RBIs) was on fire with the bat in his hand in both games. Junior Blake Weirich (three RBIs) also notched a 4-for-4 game in the nightcap.
Weirich starred on the mound for Hart, striking out eight of the 12 batters he faced in game one.
Hart moved to 5-2 overall with the sweep, but more importantly kicked off their conference schedule with a 2-0 record.
Manistee 7, Hart 2
Manistee 5, Hart 2
In an inter-division doubleheader matchup with Manistee last Friday, Hart was unable to play clean defense which ultimately led to a two-game sweep, 7-2 and 5-2.
Junior Blake Weirich was effective on the mound in game one, yielding just three hits with six of the Chippewas’ seven runs unearned. The Pirates recorded seven errors in the field that resulted in several runs given up.
Ty Schlukebir (2-for-3, one RBI) and Weirch (2-for-3, one RBI) led the way in game one, converting their chances at the plate. Kyan Clark went 3-6 overall on the night.
Hart dropped to 5-4 overall following the two losses to Manistee.
Ravenna 6, Shelby 5
Shelby hosted Ravenna for a conference game on April 20, falling to the Bulldogs, 6-5.
The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead early after doubles from Day-Day Garcia and Treyjin Waller. Lalo Garcia also chipped in an RBI to contribute to the early edge. Ravenna responded, piecing together six runs of their own.
In the seventh inning, the Tigers cut the lead to 6-5 but were unable to draw even. Lalo was given the loss after striking out seven batters and walking just one.
Ravenna 9, Shelby 2
Mackinaw City 3, Shelby 1
Shelby got a rematch with Ravenna last Saturday when they competed in the Bulldog Invitational. The Tigers’ first game of the day was a 9-2 loss to Ravenna.
Day-Day Garcia and Lalo Garcia led the way offensively with two hits each. Treyjin Waller, Chase Simon and Christian Wright all recorded singles. Waller was the starting pitcher, coming away with the loss. Simon pitched in relief.
In their second game, Shelby was matched with Mackinaw City and dropped a close game, 3-1.
Day-Day led the offense once again with two hits. Lalo, Waller and Travis Boughan recorded one hit each. Simon was given the loss on the mound, throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts and no batters walked.
Softball
Holton 15, Hart 3
Holton 16, Hart 1
Hart faced a tough team in D4 state-ranked Holton on April 18, falling in consecutive games, 15-3 and 16-1.
The first few innings of game one were a battle between the two teams, but Hart found themselves down 5-2 by the start of the fifth. Holton’s offense was on fire, but the Pirates inability to find key outs was debilitating. Hart committed five errors in the field.
Leading the Pirates at the plate were Copenhaver (2-for-3, two doubles) and Gabby Schmieding (two doubles, one triple). Schmieding was also given the loss in the circle, as she struck out three batters.
Game two wasn’t any more forgiving for Hart as their offense struggled to find a groove, only recording a single hit in the opening inning. Those struggles remained throughout the remainder of the game which ended after three innings in a mercy rule.
Defense for the Pirates was much improved in the night cap, with just a few errors mixed into the many sound plays made. Copenhaver picked up the loss on the rubber, striking out two batters through three innings.
Hart fell to 2-4-2 overall and 0-2 inside the WMC Rivers following the sweep.
Hesperia 8, White Cloud 4
Hesperia was able to squeeze in a single contest with White Cloud during a week of poor weather conditions, beating the Indians, 8-4.
Junior Molly Norris pitched a complete game, recording four strikeouts and only walking one batter. Offensively, the Panthers were led by Triniti Tanner (three hits, two runs, two RBIs), Abby Joppich (two hits, one run, one RBI) and Kayla Rumsey (one hit, one run, three RBIs).
The second game of the night was rained out in the bottom of the first inning. Hesperia moved to 1-4 overall with the single victory.
Pickford 28, Shelby 5
Pickford 23, Shelby 1
Shelby softball hosted Pickford for a doubleheader last Friday, dropping both games after three innings, 28-5 and 23-1.
The Tigers struggled to keep up with the Panthers all night. In game one, Pickford batted in 22 runs – 11 in each of the game’s first two innings – early to send Shelby scrambling for answers.
Claire Gowell and Aspen Corey helped steady the ship a bit for the Tigers in the bottom of the second. Gowell (one hit, two RBIs) and Corey (one hit, one RBI) both were key players in Shelby’s four-run second inning.
Unfortunately, the Panthers didn’t take their foot off the gas, earning six more runs in the top of the third and ending the game by mercy rule at 28-5.
Shelby couldn’t find any relief in the second game, surrendering another major first inning to Pickford and trailing 10-0 early. This time, Shelby was unable to answer, only finding one run in the second inning to keep them behind 13-1 at the end of two.
Hutchinson found the Tigers’ lone run after reaching base on a dropped third strike. Hutchinson stole two bases to end up at third where she scored on a passed ball. Shook was given both losses in the pitching circle.
The Tigers dropped to 0-7 overall following the sweep.
Girls Soccer
Shelby 3, Ravenna 0
With a weather forecast that included rain, wind and cold temperatures, Shelby’s girls soccer team defeated conference opponent Ravenna, 3-0, on Wednesday, April 19.
Kendall Zaverl recorded a three-goal hat trick in the game as Shelby bumped their overall record to 4-3 with the win and improved to 1-1 in the West Michigan Conference.
Whitehall 3, Hart 2
Hart dropped a close battle to conference opponent Whitehall on April 20, falling to the Vikings, 3-2.
Hart found goals from Bresyln Porter and Cris Rangel. Mya Chickering had eight saves in the net.
Hart dropped to 0-3-1 with the loss and saw their standing in the WMC fall to 0-2.
Hart 10, Benzie Central 0
Hart rebounded from a close loss to Whitehall nicely, dispatching Benzie Central last Friday without allowing a single goal, 10-0.
Eight different Pirates scored as Hart’s offense attacked early and often. Just four minutes into the first half, Devyn Adams found the first goal. Adams was followed in scoring by Sandy Salgado, Cris Rangel, Julia Greiner, Brooklyn Storms and Sydney Goodrich. Storms and Greiner highlighted the impressive scoring performance for Hart with each scoring two goals.
Freshman goalkeeper Emma Jeffries (one save) got her first nod at the varsity level but didn’t see much action as Benzie really only had one scoring opportunity.
The Pirates earned their first win of the season with the trouncing of Benzie, moving to 1-3-1 overall.
Newaygo 3, Shelby 2
Shelby found themselves on the wrong side of a 3-2 score as they traveled to Newaygo to take on the Lions last Friday.
Newaygo struck first with 32 minutes remaining in the second half. Kendall Zaverl came back and netted both of Shelby’s goals not long after.
Newaygo found two more goals of their own inside 25 minutes remaining to put them ahead where they would stay. Shelby fell to 4-4 overall with the non-conference loss.
Track & Field
Hart at WMC Double Dual (Whitehall)
Hart swept the competition with multiple first place team finishes in a WMC Double Dual meet in Whitehall on April 18.
The Pirates faced Whitehall, Oakridge and Holton on the day and experienced great success from both the boys and girls teams. The girls defeated all three teams by lopsided scores, dispatching Whitehall, 94-42, Oakridge, 101-34 and Holton, 122-6.
Individually, Hart pulled in too many top-10 finishes to count. Highlighting the day in the running events were first place finishes by Abigail Pretty in the 400-meter, Jessica Jazwinksi in the 1600 and Imogene Brumbaugh in the 100 hurdles.
For the boys, dominant showings against Oakridge (98-29) and Holton (112-11) highlighted the day. The Pirates did fall to Whitehall, 88-49.
Clayton Ackley snagged first place finishes on the day, taking top honors in the 1600 (4:39.71) and 3200 (10:13.65). Caleb Westerbeek was dominant in the hurdles, taking first in the 300 hurdles (44.58) and second in the 110 hurdles (16.93).
Shelby at Rich Tompkins Packer Relays (Fremont)
Shelby’s track team headed to Fremont last Friday, securing a girls seventh place finish and a boys sixth place finish.
The girls scored six points, ending in seventh and last place. Emma Soelberg earned the best finish of the day for Shelby’s girls, posting a personal record of 5:59.56 in the 1600 run.
Shelby’s boys finished sixth out of seven teams with a score of 17 points. Trey Gauthier ran a personal record of 11.81 in the 100 that earned him a first place finish. Gauthier was the only Shelby athlete to earn a top finish on the day.
Hesperia at Lakeview Invite
Hesperia traveled to Lakeview High School last Friday where they competed in the Lakeview Invitational. The boys team did not earn a team placement, but the girls finished 13th out of 13 teams, scoring six points.
Top finishers for the girls included freshman Sophia Fraser who finished 12th in the 100 hurdles (21.48) and 10th with a personal record in the 300 hurdles (1:01.47). Juniors Alyssa Wishman and Morgan Russell finished fifth and sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4-4 for both.
On the boys team, junior Bryce Billings was the biggest standout. Billings posted two personal records on the track with a 10th place finish in the 400 (56.56) and an 11th in the 200 (25.85). Billings also posted a personal record in the field events, setting a mark of 5-2 in the high jump.
Hart at Cougar Invite
(Grand Rapids)
Hart’s girls and boys track teams traveled to Grand Rapids last Saturday, with both teams placing ninth in the Cougar Invite.
Hart was the only D3 team competing in a pool of 18 D1 and D2 teams. The girls finished the day with a team score of 33.75 and saw several impressive performances. The day was won by sophomore Jessica Jazwinski who took home first place in the 1600 run with a time of 5:05.10. Jazwinski also finished third in the 800 (2:20.51).
On the boys end, it was a team score of 32 points that put them in ninth place. Clayton Ackley also scored his best time of the year in the 3200 run (9:34.71) which awarded him fifth place. Wyatt Dean posted a personal record (4:38.19) in the 1600 and pulled in sixth place.
Golf
Pentwater at Golden Sands GC
Pentwater’s golf team continued a great start to the season when they hosted Mesick, Brethren/Bear Lake and Manistee Catholic for a conference match on April 18.
The Falcons came away with first place as a team, dropping their team score by two since their last outing with 154 strokes. Alivia Kolenda (38) and Elias Marjasalo (38) tied for first place and were each named medalists. Alivia’s highlight of the day was chipping in for birdie on hole No. 2.
Rounding out top individual scores for Pentwater were Hunter Cornelisse (39) who tied for third overall with Mikey Carlson (39), Nathan Macher (41) in sixth and Drew Kolenda (44) in seventh.