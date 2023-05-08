Baseball
North Muskegon 16, Hart 4
North Muskegon 10, Hart 0
A strong opening to the first game of Hart baseball’s doubleheader with North Muskegon on Wednesday, May 3 wasn’t enough as the Pirates lost both games, 16-4 and 10-0.
The first two innings of the opener was all Pirates as junior Blake Weirich shut out the Norsemen batters. Pair that with a two-run homer from senior Kyan Clark and Hart was up early. Unfortunately North Muskegon broke through in the third inning with eight runs crossing the plate.
Seven more runs in the fourth inning spelled the end for Hart.
The second game didn’t see much work for Hart’s offense. The Pirates struggled to get the bats going, leading to a shutout loss. North Muskegon scored 10 runs on 11 hits in that game.
Hart fell to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the WMC Rivers with the sweep.
Shelby 2, Holton 0
Shelby 4, Holton 0
Shelby broke out the brooms with a sweep over Holton Wednesday, May 3, 2-0 and 4-0.
The Tigers got good pitching out of the Garcia brothers, Lalo and Day-Day.
“Both of our pitchers pitched very well. Danien (Day-Day) allowed only four hits and struck out 11. Lalo allowed only two hits and struck out 14,” Shelby head coach Brian Wright said.
Day-Day also led the offense with three hits, while Travis Boughan and Chase Simon each had two hits.
Whitehall 9, Shelby 3
Whitehall 8, Shelby 2
Shelby traveled to Whitehall last Thursday, leaving with two losses to the Vikings, 9-3 and 8-2.
Lalo Garcia led the offense in game one, recording two hits. Travis Boughan had an RBI single as well. Treyjin Waller and Chase Simon were on the mound for the Tigers.
In game two, the Tigers were limited to just two hits. Day-Day Garcia and Waller each had one hit.
Ludington 4, Hart 3
Hart baseball headed to Ludington for the Larson’s ACE Hardware Tournament on Saturday, dropping a game to the Orioles in its first action of the day, 4-3.
After three scoreless innings, back-to-back doubles from Hart’s Blake Weirich and Kyan Clark led the Pirates to a 1-0 lead. The game was knotted back up at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning after Hart scored two runs to draw even.
The Orioles found themselves the beneficiaries of Hart’s mistakes in the final inning. After loading the bases thanks to two singles, an error and a few errant pitches, Ludington rolled to a walk-off win.
Mason Co. Central 12,
Hart 0
Hart couldn’t keep up with Mason County Central on Saturday, dropping a single game to the Spartans, 12-0.
Despite loading the bases in the second inning with just one out, Hart was unable to score – thanks to two consecutive strikeouts. The same thing happened in the fourth inning, with zero outs on the board.
Ty Schlukebir pitched a solid game through four innings, allowing one run on one hit, three walks and three strikeouts.
The Pirates moved to 7-9 with the split decision in the Larson’s ACE Hardware Tournament.
Softball
Holton 16, Shelby 0
Holton 18, Shelby 0
Shelby fell victim to a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Holton on Wednesday, May 3, 16-0, 18-0.
The Tigers struggled to get the bats going against a highly successful Red Devils squad. Holton didn’t allow a single hit in the first game and only gave up one in game two.
Mikailyn Meyers was the only one to record a hit for Shelby, hitting a line drive single in the bottom of game two’s second inning.
Pitchers didn’t have the best day either. After Addison Shook started game one with 13 earned runs on 11 walks and one strikeout in game one, Claire Gowell followed up with 14 earned runs of her own.
Shelby fell to 0-13 with the pair of losses.
White Cloud 7, Hart 3
White Cloud 14, Hart 13
Hart softball fell to White Cloud in a two-game series last Thursday, 7-3, 14-13.
The first game was a war of attrition, but Hart still managed to claim a two run lead thanks to RBIs from Hailey Bond and Abby Hicks in the second and third innings. The Indians evened things up in the top of the fifth, before hammering in five runs in the sixth and final stanza to claim the opener.
The nightcap featured much more excitement. With both teams even at 5-5 after two innings, Hart batted in seven unanswered in the third and fourth to give them a commanding lead.
White Cloud caught fire in the final inning once more, this time putting eight runs on the board and earning a walk off win.
Hart fell to 5-7-2 with the pair of losses.
Hart 18, Ludington 0
Hart traveled to Ludington for the Larson ACE Hardware Tournament last Saturday, taking down the Orioles in their first game, 18-0.
The Pirates shut out Ludington on the back of strong pitching from Gabby Quijas. Quijas pitched three innings, allowing just two hits.
On offense, Hart posted six runs through two innings, before exploding for 12 more in the third and final stanza. Kelsey Copenhaver went 1-for-3, driving in two runs while Nora Chickering was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Mackenna Carrier, Abby Hicks, Gabby Schmieding and Makayla Rockwell all recorded hits as well.
Hart 13,
Mason Co. Central 12
Hart’s second game of the Larson ACE Hardware Tournament last Saturday was a win over Mason County Central, 13-12.
The Pirates found themselves tied with the Spartans 5-5 after three innings. MCC scored 7 runs in the top of the final two innings to put them ahead 12-5. With the Spartans ahead, it appeared Hart was looking at a loss.
Not so fast. The Pirates capitalized on some errors early in the bottom of the sixth inning before swinging the bats to great effect. Before Hart knew it, it was even at 12-12 with Addison Schiller up to the plate.
Schiller doubled to right field, scoring Gabby Schmieding and ending the game with a walk-off RBI.
Hart moved their record up to 7-7-2 with the pair of wins on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Fremont 2, Hart 0
An undermanned Hart girls soccer team fell to conference opponent Fremont Wednesday, May 3, 2-0.
Injury and illness struck the Pirates’ forwards and midfielders, leaving Hart to shuffle players into different roles. That led to a bit of dysfunction as Fremont punched in their first goal six minutes into the first half.
Hart steadied after that, playing sound defense and finding opportunities from Sydney Goodrich who had two shots on goal in the first half. With a surge of energy apparent at the start of the second half, the Pirates attempted to climb back in.
The lack of bench depth proved to be a problem however, as tired legs set in. The Packers would score their second goal on a cross into the box with under ten minutes remaining.
Hart fell to 2-6-4 overall with the loss and 0-4-2 in the WMC.
Ludington 5, Shelby 0
Shelby experienced their third shutout loss in conference play after dropping a game to Ludington on Wednesday, May 3, 5-0.
Things between the Tigers and Orioles remained pretty even to start play, but it was Ludington who broke through 23 minutes into the first half. That goal opened things up as the Orioles would score once more just four minutes later.
Three goals in the second half put Ludington well out of reach and left Shelby without a single score on the night.
The Tigers fell to 5-7 overall and 1-4 inside WMC play with the loss.
Shelby 0, Reed City 0
Shelby battled Reed City hard last Friday, finishing the day in a stalemate, 0-0.
Both teams had quality chances all game, but ultimately neither were able to find the net. Shelby led in shots with 10 while the Coyotes managed just four.
The tie was the first of Shelby’s 2023 season, putting them at 5-7-1 overall.
Track & Field
Hart at Shepherd Invite
Hart’s track and field teams took part in the Shepherd Invite last Friday with both scoring impressive team finishes.
The boys continued their undefeated season with another first place finish. Clayton Ackley broke his own school record again in the 3,200-meter with a time of 9:23.55. Ackley also was a member of the 3,200 relay team that broke the school record they set last year with a new time of 8:09.18. Seth Ackley, Wyatt Dean and Guillermo Ortega were the other members of that relay.
Several other Pirates placed top three in their events for the boys team. Kellen Kimes took the shot put and discus titles and the 400 and 800 relay teams consisting of Revin Gale, Hunter Chaffee, Easton VanderZwaag and Eman Hertzler also took top honors.
For the girls, it was a third place finish as a team. Addi Hovey had a phenomenal outing, taking the 100 with a 12.68 time – only four-hundredths shy of the school record. Hovey also competed in the 400 relay, taking third alongside Aspen Boutell, Lilly Hopkins and Addison Hain.
Jessica Jazwinski and Imogene Brumbaugh set new personal records for the girls. Jazwinski took second in the 3,200 with a PR time of 10:24.61 while Brumbaugh took second in the high jump with a mark of five feet two inches.
Golf
Pentwater, Shelby, Hart
at Benona Invitational
Three Oceana County teams competed in the annual Benona Invitational at Benona Shores Golf Course last Thursday, with Pentwater coming out on top.
The Falcons’ Drew Kolenda shot a 69 with an eagle and birdie helping him claim the No. 1 spot individually by just a single stroke. Elias Marjasalo (76), Alivia Kolenda (77), Hunter Cornelisse (78), Nathan Macher (78) and Tyler Douglas (79) all finished in the top ten as well. Pentwater claimed first with yet another strong performance as a team.
Even Pentwater’s JV team got in on the action, placing eighth.
Shelby finished the day in 11th place as a team after some inconsistent play from one of their top performers. Mason Garcia, the Tigers’ top individual scorer this year, shot a 93 which put him in 33rd place. Carson Claeys (80) claimed Shelby’s top spot, slotting in at tenth place.
Hart had a tough outing, coming in second to last place at 10th as a team. The Pirates were led by Ty Thomas who shot a 97 and Nik Michael with a 99 through 18.
Pentwater, Shelby, Hart
at Montague Invitational
Shelby, Hart and Pentwater headed to Old Channel Trail Golf Course in Montague last Friday for the Montague Invitational.
Pentwater finished the day as the runner-up to Whitehall. Leading the way for the Falcons was Drew Kolenda, who also finished as individual runner up, with an 81 strokes finish. Elias Marjasalo (85) and Alivia Kolenda (86) also finished in the top 10.
Shelby finished last among 14 teams. Ignacio Ortiz and Carson Claeys both shot 107 to lead the way for the Tigers.
Hart came in 12th as a team with a few players missing in Ty Thomas and Josue Salgado. Zane Thomas (101) and Nik Michael (112) finished on top for the Pirates.