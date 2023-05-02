Baseball
MCC 8, Hesperia 2
MCC 12, Hesperia 7
Hesperia was unable to keep pace with MCC in doubleheader action Tuesday, April 25, losing both games, 12-7 and 8-2.
The Panthers’ offense struggled to get going in the opener, apart from a first inning that left the teams tied 2-2. Travis Kurtz recorded an RBI single that helped even things up.
From there, MCC pulled away thanks to a 14 strikeout performance from the Spartans’ Will Chye through six innings of work.
The nightcap featured much better action on the bats for both teams. Hesperia was able to match the Spartans in hits, recording 12 in game two. Kurtz was the leader, going 3-for-3 while Anderson Boes and Dylan Page were both 2-for-4.
Unfortunately, MCC got an early 6-0 lead that would keep them out of reach for the remainder of the game.
Manistee 12, Hesperia 2
Manistee 16, Hesperia 2
Hesperia saw both of their games with Manistee end early last Friday as the Panthers fell by mercy rule in both games, 12-2 and 16-2.
Seven runs in the first inning for the Chippewas proved to be too much for Hesperia to handle. The two teams were nearly even in hits, but Manistee was more effective at getting runners on the basepaths. Travis Kurtz pitched three innings, allowing six runs on one strikeout and two batters walked.
The second game was a struggle for the Panthers on the mound. Four different pitchers saw time in that contest with Skyler Stalbaum finding the most work on two innings of throws. That inconsistency allowed Manistee to fly ahead in a five run third inning, increasing their lead to 9-2.
Softball
Orchard View 20, Shelby 0
Orchard View 23, Shelby 6
It was two back-to-back tough outings with Orchard View for Shelby as the Tigers found themselves on the wrong side of a two game sweep last Friday, 20-0 and 23-6.
Addison Shook pitched four innings in game one for the Tigers, allowing 14 runs on six walks and two strikeouts. Orchard View lept out to a 12-0 lead early, while Shelby’s bats never got going. The Tigers only registered one hit in that contest.
Game two saw Shelby surrender an early 10-1 lead to the Cardinals. The Tigers did battle back in the bottom of the third inning, as a combination of walks and timely hits put five runs on the board. Unfortunately, OV closed out the game with a shutout fourth inning and nine of their own runs to spell the end for Shelby.
Montague 9, Hart 5
Hart 18, Montague 12
Hart’s softball team rallied from a game one loss to split last Thursday’s doubleheader action with Montague, falling in the first game, 9-5 and winning the second game, 18-12.
The Wildcats pulled ahead early in game one, out scoring the Pirates 4-1 through two innings. A big factor in Hart’s loss was its inability to get ahead of batters in the count. Gabby Schmieding saw four innings of work, walking 10 and striking out just one.
The second game was much closer with Montague holding a 1-0 lead through the first two innings. Hart came alive in the top of the third inning as it watched nine batters cross home plate. Abby Hicks (3-for-4) and Nora Chickering (1-for-3) each batted in three RBIs to keep their team on top.
Girls Soccer
Manistee 3, Shelby 0
Shelby lost a conference matchup with Manistee on Monday, April 24, failing to find the net and falling, 0-3.
The Tigers were unable to solve the Chippewas’ midfielders, leading to a lack of quality shots on their keeper. Manistee was able to net one goal in the first half and two in the second to secure the win.
Hart 0, Ravenna 0
Hart girls soccer ended a conference match with Ravenna at a stalemate on Wednesday, April 26, finishing the game with a tie, 0-0.
Each team had plenty of opportunities to score, but neither could capitalize. Mya Chickering put up six saves on the day, earning the first shutout of her career.
Fremont 4, Shelby 0
Shelby was unable to keep up with conference opponent Fremont on Wednesday, April 26, falling to the Packers, 4-0.
Fremont found just a single goal in the first half as both teams battled hard. A trio of unanswered goals in the second half pushed the game out of reach as Shelby found itself victims of a shutout.
Hart 0, Wyoming PH 0
Sacred Heart 3, Hart 2
Hart 5, Kenowa Hills 0
Hart hosted its annual home tournament last Saturday, coming away with a 1-1-1 record on the day and a third place finish.
The Pirates started the action with a matchup against Wyoming Potter’s House that ended in a tie, 0-0. The tie marked the third consecutive time that those two teams have finished in a stalemate when playing each other.
Hart’s second match of the day was a loss to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 3-2. The Pirates put up a good fight, digging out of a 0-2 scoring deficit to finish just short. Devyn Adams and Julia Greiner were responsible for Hart’s two goals.
The Pirates’ most impressive performance of the day came in a rout of D2 Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills to finish the day with a win, 5-0. Sydney Goodrich started the scoring off for Hart, recording the only goal of the game’s first half. Goodrich was followed up by goals from Greiner, Sandy Salgado and Melanie Arjona. Salgado scored twice in the convincing win.
Track and Field
Hart at Kent City Elite Invite
Hart’s boys and girls track and field teams experienced great success with records all around at the Kent City Elite Invite last Saturday.
The Pirates’ girls team finished fourth out of 22 schools and were the second best D3 team in attendance.
Jessica Jazwinski won the 1,600-meter run, breaking her own meet record from last year while Alyson Enns won the 3,200. The 3,200 relay team also took first place with Enns, Jazwinski, Abby Pretty and LexieBeth Nienhuis competing.
The boys team won the day with a first place team finish, extending their undefeated season. Clayton Ackley and Kellen Kimes enjoyed record setting performances individually. Ackley (4:24.24) broke Hart’s school record in the 1,600 which was previously set by Gary Brimmer in 1983. Kimes broke his own record in the discus with a mark of 175 feet and three inches.
Golf
Pentwater at Clearbrook GC
Pentwater golf took a tough loss to Holland, finishing with a team score of 194 on Monday, April 24.
Holland took first with a team score of 170. The Falcons were led by Alivia Kolenda (45) with a team low four pars. Elias Marjasale (46), Hunter Cornelisse (51) and Mikey Carlson (52) rounded out Pentwater’s varsity scoring.
The Falcons’ JV team also competed, losing by six strokes with a team score of 253.
Hart, Hesperia and Shelby
at Holton Jamboree
Three Oceana County golf teams were in Holton on Tuesday, April 25 for a WMC Jamboree that featured tightly contested play.
Hesperia finished tied for fourth place with a 208 team score – just six strokes shy of second place. Shelby (211) and Hart (231) finished in sixth and seventh place respectively.
The Tigers were led by Carson Claeys who shot a career best 48 stroke performance through nine holes. Hesperia’s Alex Scott (46) was able to snag third place individually, only falling short of first place by two strokes.
Pentwater at Antioch Hills GC
The Falcons soared past Mesick and Bear Lake for a WMD conference win on Tuesday, April 25.
Pentwater scored 170 as a team, beating out their opponents by more than 60 strokes. Mikey Carlson (41) led the way with a first place finish individually. Elias Marjasalo (42) and Drew Kolenda (42) tied for second behind their teammate.
Hunter Cornelisse (45), Nathan Macher (45) and Alivia Kolenda (48) rounded out Pentwater’s scoring with three more top 10 finishes.
Hart, Shelby at Oakridge Invite
Shelby and Hart were in action at Chase Hammond Golf Course on Wednesday, April 26, finishing in fifth and sixth place.
Shelby finished with 434 strokes as a team while Hart fell behind significantly at 534 strokes. The Tigers’ Mason Garcia (92) and Carson Claeys (94) were their team’s top finishers.
Josue Salgado (126) and Nik Michael (127) held the Pirates’ best scores through 18 holes.
Hart, Hesperia, Shelby
at Water’s Edge GC
Oceana’s trio of D3 golf programs competed at Water’s Edge Golf Course in Fremont last Thursday, with Shelby taking fourth place.
The Tigers posted a team score of 212 with Hart (219) coming in sixth and Hesperia (222) in seventh. Shelby’s Mason Garcia shot a 42 which crowned him the day’s runner-up by just two strokes. Carson Claeys also grabbed a top 10 finish, scoring a 47 and finishing tied for seventh place.
Hesperia freshman Alex Scott (46) was among the day’s top finishers as well, tying for fourth place individually. Hart’s top finisher was Bryce Jorissen who shot a 51.
Hart, Pentwater at Ludington
Invitational
Pentwater and Hart were two of 18 teams invited to the Ludington Invitational last Friday. The Falcons impressed, finishing in sixth place as a team while Hart struggled to a last place finish.
Pentwater recorded a team score of 365, but only managed one top 20 finisher individually. Drew Kolenda (89) finished tied for 19th place among a crop of impressive performances by opposing athletes.
Hart was led by Jack Thompson (131) and Ty Thomas (132) who finished the day at 99th and 100th. The Pirates finished the outing with a team score of 546.