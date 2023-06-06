For Lynn Glaser, the NAF Banquet and Pageant will always trigger fond memories.
“In 1987, when I was 45, my husband saw an article in the paper about the Mrs. Asparagus contest.
“‘You can win a $60 travel voucher, and we could go to Las Vegas,’ he said.
“Well, I said, ‘I’m going to enter, and I’m going to win it!’ I really believed that I would win, even when I saw that there were nine contestants!”
Glaser remembers the fishbowl questions, which could make you or break you.
“I remember that I got the question, ‘You’re at an agricultural banquet and people are grumbling about how they don’t like asparagus. What do you say?’
“Well, that question was tailor made for me! You see, I hated asparagus when I was young. But that’s because it was canned. My mother never cooked asparagus. As soon as I grew up and tasted freshly cooked asparagus, I was an asparagus convert. It was sauteed in butter and it was so good it was like eating ice cream! Just wonderful. So, my answer to that question was: Perhaps you don’t like asparagus because you’ve never eaten it fresh. I’d suggest that you try fresh asparagus, sauteed in butter with lemon. I’m sure your opinion will change.”
“When I won, it was very exciting. And how I knew that among nine women, I would become the new Mrs. Asparagus, well, I just had this feeling. And it came true.”
At 80, Lynn is vigorous and vivacious. Attired in her green gown, with sash and tiara, she’s Mrs. Asparagus all over again. How did the crown change her life?
“I was kind of skinny, and struggled with acne as a pre-teen,” she recalls. “I never felt pretty. But when I ran for Mrs. Asparagus, I actually wore makeup for the first time. My daughter had to teach me how to put it on. And when I looked at myself in the mirror, I was pretty! I’d always been self-confident, but not as far as my looks went. And the makeup completed my self-confidence. From then on, I felt pretty.
“I had so much fun being Mrs. Asparagus! It was such an important experience in my life.”