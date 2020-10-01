Orioles blank OV, 8-0

MUSKEGON — Six Orioles scored Thursday night en route to a 8-0 victory in a Lakes 8 matchup over Orchard View. The game was called at the 20-minute mark of the second half with the mercy rule coming into affect. “It was nice to be able to get a lot more guys involved tonight,” said head coach Kris Anderson. “We executed a lot of good things in good stretches and our three sophomores on our defensive back line played really solid tonight.” Parker Wendt and Nick Patterson led the Orioles with two goals each while Kyle Wendt, Steven Stidham, Mason VerStrat and Lucas Peterson added one goal a piece. Seven of the eight Oriole goals came off of an assist with Colin Anders accounting for two as Chazz Rohrer, Brendan Anderson, Colby Peplinski, Matthew Snyder and Kyle Wendt all had an assist as well. The Orioles move to 8-3-2 on the season and 5-1 in league play to stay in a tie atop the Lakes 8 standings with Western Michigan Christian. JV football
Whitehall 47, Ludington 0
WHITEHALL — Ludington’s junior varsity football team suffered a 47-0 setback at Whitehall Thursday night. Orioles coach Rich Kirby said Will Luce did a good job of filling in on special teams as the long snapper and at center, and Nathan Dillehay did well on punts. Carter Knee was able to recover an onside kick and advance the ball early in the game, Kirby said, but he was unable to score for Ludington (0-2-1).
Mason County Central 26, Manistee 15
SCOTTVILLE — Two touchdowns on the defensive side of the ball led the Mason County Central junior varsity football team to a 26-15 win over Manistee Thursday night at Spartan Community Field. The Spartans held an 18-15 advantage at the half, and were able to add one more score to hold on for the win. “The offense was greta tonight but it could’ve been even better,” said head coach John Chalko. “A few things go differently and we could’ve gotten the score in the forties.” Will Chye led the Spartans in the passing game, going 10-16 with 138 yards and a passing touchdown, while Landon Smith and Colden Meyer led the team each with four catches with 66 and 40 yards a piece. Jayden Perrone corralled the lone touchdown pass from Chye. Eliseo Solis had a scoop and score fumble recovery for a touchdown with Keenan Kelley having a pick six for the other defensive score of the game. Meyer led the defense with 10 tackles. The win moves the Spartans to 1-2 on the season.
