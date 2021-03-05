Orioles cruises to win over Benzie

BENZONIA — The Ludington Orioles boys basketball team traveled up to Benzie Central Friday night and came away with a 66-34 win over the Huskies. Ludington coach Thad Shank said that his team knew who it needed to key in on Friday night and one player in particular did a solid job containing them. “We knew (who) were their main guys in their offense, and I thought Kyle (Barnett) did a fantastic job on them. He really limited (the player he guarded) from getting to the basket especially in the first half where he only had four points.” Barnett led the Orioles defense with four steals. Ludington led 35-13 at the break and took a 52-28 lead into the fourth quarter before coming away with a win. Peyton LaCombe had a solid night with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, while David Shillinger added 13 points and seven assists along with three steals. LUDINGTON (66) Shillinger 4 4-4 13, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Barnett 4 1-1 9, Eaton 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Gunsell 2 0-0 4, LaCombe 8 2-3 19, Mesyar 2 0-0 6, Westhouse 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 7-8 66. BENZIE CENTRAL (34) N. Childers 7 0-0 14, J. Childers 4 3-3 13, Zickert 2 3-3 7, Wooten 0 0-1 0. Totals: 13 6-7 34. Ludington 19 16 17 15 — 66 Benzie Central 9 4 15 6 — 34 3-point goals—Ludington (7): Shillinger 3, Mesyar 2, LaCombe, Eaton. Benzie Central (2): Childers 2. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Benzie Central 13.
Mason county Central 31, Manistee 16
MANISTEE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team broke the seal on the win column with a 51-34 victory at Manistee Friday night. The Spartans were able to shake free of the Chippewas in the second half, outscoring their hosts, 31-16. “We kind of looked like a team that look like we played the night before in the first half,” said Central coach Tim Genson, referring to Thursday’s loss to Ravenna back in Scottville. “They were energetic and getting to loose balls and getting second and third opportunities. I think we got a six or seven-point lead in the first half. “We made a little adjustment against their zone and Will (Chye) came out and hit a couple early threes (and) got fouled going to the basket. We just kind of stretched it out to get to 15 by the end of the quarter.” Chye finished with a career-high 26 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jayden Perrone added 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. Kolten Myer had six points and six rebounds. Jack VanderHaag had two assists. “I thought Kolten came in the second half had some nice finishes. He got some big rebounds, and he was more assertive.” Caiden Cudney led Manistee with eight points. MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (51) Chye 6 11-14 26, Perrone 4 3-3 11, Trivisonno 0 2-4 2, Draper 2 1-2 6, Myer 2 2-3 6, VanderHaag 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 19-28 51. MANISTEE (34) Huber 1 0-0 3, G.Schlaff 1 4-4 6, D.Schlaff 2 0-0 6, Cudney 3 0-0 6, Rischel 2 0-0 4, Adamski 0 2-2 2, Fett 1 0-2 2, Mikula 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 7-10 34. MC Central;13;7;20;11;—;51 Manistee;10;8;7;9;—;34 Three-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Chye 2, Draper. Manistee (5): Huber, D.Schaff 2, Cudney 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 12, Manistee 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Manistee: Cudney, bench.
