Orioles fall on road to WMC

MUSKEGON — A cold shooting second half hurt the Orioles as they fell to West Michigan Christian Tuesday night, 46-37. Ludington coach Thad Shank said that scoring has been difficult this season and that can be attributed to his young squad. “The last few games we’ve really been trying to find our way offensively. We’re such a young team and trying to come together in a short amount of time has been tough,” Shank said. The Orioles (2-4, 1-3 Lakes 8) trailed by five after one quarter of play, 17-12, as the Warriors (4-2, 4-0 Lakes 8) inched out their lead even further in the second, taking a 32-25 lead into the second half. Ludington allowed just five points in the third quarter, but could only muster six of their own, cutting the lead to six after three. WMC outscored the Orioles, 9-6, in the final quarter of play as Ludington fell in their third straight contest. Shank was pleased with how well his defense played Tuesday night, especially to close the game. “Midway through the second quarter they were at 27 and we held them to 19 the rest of the way with some free throws in there due to fouling,” said Shank. “I thought we fought pretty hard there and mixed up our defenses and caused a lot of turnovers.” David Shillinger led the Orioles with 13 points while Peyton LaCombe added eight. LUDINGTON (37) Shillinger 5 0-0 13, Laman 2 0-0 5, Wincheski 1 3-4 5, LaCombe 3 2-2 8, Mesyar 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 5-6 37. WEST MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (46) Varnado 6 4-6 16, Teaharr 2 0-0 5, Fairfield 3 1-1 9, Tencate 3 2-2 8, Ligget 2 1-2 6, Waller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-11 46. Ludington 12 13 6 6 — 37 Muskegon WMC 17 15 5 9 — 46 Three-point goals—Ludington (4): Shillinger 3, Laman. West Michigan Christian (4): Fairfield 2, Teaharr, Ligget. Total fouls—Ludington 17, West Michigan Christian 11. Fouled out—Ludington: LaCombe.
Whitehall 57, Hart 28
HART — Hart’s boys basketball team hosted Whitehall Tuesday night and fell to the Vikings in a matchup, 57-28. The Pirates trailed, 20-2, after one, but fought back with a 17-point second quarter, though still trailed by 15, 34-19. The Vikings (5-1) stretched their lead out to 20 after three, 42-22, as the Pirates (2-4) went cold from the field in the second half scoring just nine points. Kohen Porter led the Pirates with eight points while Zach Bitely added seven of his own. The Pirates will take on Montague on Friday at home in their next matchup.
