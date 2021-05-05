Ludington’s girls soccer team blanked another Lakes 8 Activities Conference foe Wednesday at Oriole Field as the Orioles defeated Muskegon Catholic, 8-0. The game was called with 3 1/2 minutes remaining because of the mercy rule. “We passed the ball extremely well. We created a lot of opportunities,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We had 25 shots, and there were about three opportunities where the ball was right on the goal line whether had a player keep it out. Their keeper did a good job to keep it across the line.” The Orioles again were shifting their lineup. Some players were not in the lineup because of other commitments while other players returned after some time away. It led to seven different girls scoring goals for the Orioles. Marte Rossebo scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in her return to action. Hailey Stowe, Sophia Cooney, Kendall Biggs, Rylee Stone, Maddi Martin and Evelyn Pearson each scored single goals. Leonie Dahm, Keelyn Laird and Stone each had assists. Laird was in goal, and Anderson said she punted a ball that got past the defense of the Crusaders and that’s where it found the foot of Pearson for the eighth and final goal to finish the game. Ludington (9-3, 5-0 Lakes 8) is nearing a share of the league championship as a couple of schools still have just one loss — to the Orioles. Laird not only got an assist, she made three saves to secure the shutout. Golf
WMD jamboree
MANISTEE — Ignoring the cold, which forced the competitors to don stocking caps and thick sweaters, Manistee Catholic’s golf team enjoyed locking horns with Western Michigan D League foes Pentwater and Mesick at the Manistee National Golf and Resort on Wednesday. The Sabers, many of whose athletes are dual sporting this spring, came into the club house with a team score of 199 for the 18-hole round to finish ahead of Pentwater (205) and Mesick (267). “It was a good match for us,” said Sabers head coach Denis Meikle. “We’ve been having some good rounds here and there, but haven’t put it all together. “Not that today was a culmination of the best golf in the world, but we had a lot of good scores for a cold day on the course. I was proud of the way the guys played through it.” Alex Shriver not only was the low scorer for the Sabers, but he was match medalist with a round of 40. Brendan McComb finished with a 48 which gave him the second best score of the day, while Blake Johnson carded a 50 and Mallory Meikle recorded a 54. It was the first time this season Catholic was able to field a complete team. Also competing in the match for the Sabers were Henry Hybza who shot a 56 and Mathew Gunia ended his round with a 63. Their scores were not counted in the team score. Pentwater finished second with a team score of 205. Andrew Kolenda placing second with a 48, third for Alivia Kolenda with a 49, sixth for Hunter Cornelisse with 54 and Nathan Macher with 54. JV baseball
Ludington 0-11, Spring Lake 2-2
Ludington’s junior varsity baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Spring Lake Wednesday as the Lakers won the opener, 2-0, and the Orioles rallied for an 11-2 victory in the second game at Stokely Diamond. Evan McCathy took the loss in the opening game on the mound. Gage Jones got a hit. In the second game, McCarthy joined Christian Ely and Nathan Dillehay in getting singles. Ryan Kandelac, Caleb Sheldon and Ely each had an RBI. Jones, Dillehay and McCarthy scored runs and Ethan Harvey scored two runs.
Orioles girls
soccer blanks Muskegon Catholic