Ludington’s girls tennis team defeated Manistee, 7-1, Tuesday at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington. “The girls had to deal with (tough) weather conditions again for the match as the wind was a tricky one in our matches,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. The Orioles swept doubles play with victories earned by Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley at No. 1 doubles, Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter at No. 2 doubles, Morgan Sanocki and Grace Higley at No. 3 doubles and Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto at No. 4 doubles. “Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki… got back (on) the winning track with a nice win,” Brown said. Earning wins in singles play were Hannah Glanville at No. 2 singles, Kelly McPike at No. 3 singles and Annika Taranko at No. 4 singles. Golf
Wildcat Invitational
MONTAGUE — Pentwater’s golf team finished sixth at the Wildcat Invitational Friday afternoon. The Falcons scored 405. Lowell won the tournament with a score of 356, edging Whitehall by three shots and North Muskegon by seven shots. Hart’s boys were ninth with a 487. Pentwater’s Andrew Kolenda was fourth overall as he shot an 86. Whitehall’s Steven Cullen was the medalist as she scored a 70. Alivia Kolenda scored a 91. Hunter Cornelisse and Mikey Carlson played a round of best ball and they had an 100. Nathan Macher and Ireland Breitner also played a best-ball round and they combined for a 119. Baseball
Muskegon Catholic 6-19, Manistee 0-7
MANISTEE — Donavyn Kirchinger threw a strong, steady game in the opener but was betrayed by a porous defense that led to four unearned runs, and then the offense kicked into gear in the nightcap but fell far short as Manistee’s baseball team came away with a pair of losses to Muskegon Catholic, 6-0 and 19-7, Wednesday at Chippewa Field. Kirchinger limited the Crusaders to just four hits and struck out four in four innings, which should have been good enough to come away with a win. Unfortunately, the Chippewas defense made too many misplays in the field which opened the door for four unearned runs. Meanwhile, the Chippewas could muster only three hits. Kirchinger went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Manistee and Jaret Edmondson stroked out a double. The Chippewas found themselves trailing by a 13-1 margin heading into the fourth inning of the nightcap, and closed the deficit to 13-7 with a six-run outburst. They would score no more the rest of the way. Kirchinger again slapped two hits to match Ethan Edmondson at the plate, and each drove in a run. Adam Workman picked up a pair of RBIs and Francesco Flumini drove in a run. Caine Weed ripped a double and plated a run, Jaret Edmondson drove in a run with a single and Tyler Protasiewicz also had a single.
Orioles girls
tennis defeats Manistee