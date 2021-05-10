Orioles runner-up at Lakes 8 jamboree

MANISTEE — Ludington’s boys golf team finished second to host Manistee in Monday’s Lakes 8 Activities Conference jamboree at Manistee National. Manistee shot a 185 with Ludington scoring a 194. “We didn’t come focused today,” said Orioles coach Noah Genson. “If we were a little more focused, I think things would have gone better for us. We were a little lackadaisical warming up. Some got off to a good start. Ben (Zwick) started slow, but he came around.” Zwick again led the Orioles with a 44. Blake Benson and Justin Plamondon each scored a 49. Eddie Gamble and Carson Holmes each scored a 52. Jake Plamondon shot a 59. Medalist honors went to Jacob Scharp of Manistee as he scored a 42. JV girls tennis
Traverse City West 5, Ludington 3
Ludington’s junior varsity girls tennis team dropped a dual match to Traverse City West Monday, 5-3. Picking up victories was Mia Pung at No. 1 singles, Gabby Hockenberger and Avery Reed at No. 3 doubles and the No. 4 doubles team of Kaitlin Carlson and Julia Reed. Coach Rob Killips noted the No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Gibson and Emile Philips dropped a close three-set match.
