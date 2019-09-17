The Pentwater Arts Council presents the 2019 Sol Fest music-filled weekend, that features live bands and performers from all over Michigan. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event go to Oceana Art Programs.
The Sol Fest will have outdoor and indoor stages with a variety of music genres, along with beer, wine and food tents outside.
The festival line-up includes three days of music, starting on Friday, Sept. 20 on the Village Green with Fremont John & Dora at 1 p.m., Amazing Invisible Orchestra at 3 p.m., Michigan Mafia String Band at 5 p.m. and The Accidentals at 7 p.m., with Yard Sale Underwear performing at the Village Pub at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 has a line-up on the Village Green that includes Kirby Snively at noon, Tracy Kash at 1 p.m., Michael Beans’ Pirate Show at 3 p.m., a Joe Cocker Tribute (English Joe & The Mad Dogs) at 5 p.m. and a Simon & Garfunkel Tribute (Old Friends) at 7 p.m., with Hannah Rose & The Graves Tones at the Village Pub at 9 p.m. The final day, Sunday, Sept. 22, includes more acts on the Village Green with Glass Onion at noon, Delilah DeWylde at 1 p.m., a Tom Petty Tribute Band (The Insiders) at 3 p.m., Brena at 5 p.m. and JMM Jazz at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available for day entry or the entire weekend. Visit www.PentwaterSolFest.com for the latest details and ticket pricing. Follow The Pentwater Arts Council on Facebook for Sol Fest updates.
The Pentwater Arts Council supports the arts including, but not limited to, visual, theater, music and performing arts. The council strives to advance arts education within Pentwater as well as Oceana County. Several events are hosted throughout the year in order to give back to the students and bring them the art programs they love.