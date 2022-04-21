A school record-tying effort from Emily Schwarz highlighted a terrific performance by Pentwater Wednesday in the first West Michigan D League jamboree of the season, hosted by Mason County Eastern.
Schwarz tied her own school record in high jump with a mark of 4-8, one of four event wins the Falcons had in the jamboree. The team set 23 personal bests in all. The Falcon girls finished third, just 2.5 points behind runner-up Manistee Catholic, and the boys placed fifth.
Schwarz was part of the other two girls' event wins as well, helping the 400 and 800-meter relay teams to victory. She joined Madelyn Green, Audrey Kieda and Jocelyn Richison for the 400 relay win (57.91) and ran with Kieda, Green and Lauren Davis in the 800 relay win (2:05.5).
Jack Stoneman was the fourth Falcon event winner, taking first in the shot put with a mark of 39-6.25.
"I cannot say enough about how proud I am of this team for their continued positive attitudes and hard work as we have suffered through a tough start of our season with less than ideal weather," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.
Pentwater's lone second-place finish was in the boys 3,200 relay, where Abe VanDuinen, Mitchel Daniels, Wyatt Roberts and Eli Powers ran to a time of 10:07.4.
Richison took third in three events: the long jump (14-1.5), the 100 (14.22) and the 300 hurdles (56.61). Of the Falcon third-place finishers, Anna VanDuinen set a personal best in discus (78-7) and Stoneman did the same (93-3). Abe VanDuinen set a PR in the 1,600 (5:07.3) and Reydyn Hugo finished third in long jump (17-3.75).
The Walkerville girls placed eighth, and their points came from Julie Sheehy, who took fifth place in the 1,600 (6:44.9). Aaron Ashbrook was the top boys' finisher, setting a personal best and coming in 14th in the 100 (13.57).