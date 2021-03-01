Pentwater Public Schools will hold its homecoming week from March 8-12, although the king and queen will not be crowned at the boys basketball game against Walkerville as they normally would due to COVID-19 precautions.
Instead, the ceremony will be held Thursday, March 11 in the gymnasium. Only homecoming court members and their parents will be allowed to attend, but the ceremony will be streamed on Facebook.
The week of homecoming festivities will also include 'minute to win it' games held during the school day's RISE period. Additionally, posters, which were made by students in the week prior to homecoming week, will line the school's walls.
Dress-up days are also scheduled throughout the week. Monday will be Pajama Day.Tuesday will be Class Color Day, with each class being assigned a color to wear. Seniors will wear black, juniors will wear white, sophomores will wear blue, freshmen will wear red, seventh and eighth-graders will wear orange, elementary school attendees will wear neon colors, and the Pentwater staff will wear green.
Thursday is Meme and Emoji Day at Pentwater, and as usual, Friday will be Purple and Gold Day to raise school spirit ahead of the Falcons' basketball game against Walkerville.