Pentwater softball takes two from Mason County Eastern

PENTWATER — Pentwater’s softball team picked up a pair of Western Michigan D League victories against Mason County Eastern Monday afternoon, 15-0 and 16-0. “We struggled early pitching in the first game and gave up nine runs before we recorded an out,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith.” Mikaylyn Kenney got the victory for Pentwater (6-0) as she pitched four innings and no-hit the Cardinals. She walked one and struck out eight. Taylor Campbell took the loss for the Cardinals. Kenney hit a double and a triple with four RBIs to pace the Pentwater offense. Crysta Cluchey hit a single and a double with three RBIs. Mackenna Hasil went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Bailee Hasil and Mandi Sayles each had a hit. Kenney limited Eastern to two hits in the second game while issuing a walk. She struck out 18. Janessa Alvesteffer took the loss for the Cardinals. Kenney was a single short of the cycle at the plate with two RBIs. Cluchey got a double while Marissa Sayles, Mackenna Hasil and Mandi Sayles each had a hit. Marissa Sayles had an RBI. Jessica Smith went 2-for-2 for the Cardinals with a run and a stolen base.
Manistee Catholic 17-24, Walkerville 1-1
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic’s softball picked up a Western Michigan D League sweep over visiting Walkerville at First Street Beach fields Monday night. The Sabers gave up just two runs and exploded at the plate themselves and plated 41 runs on the day, beating the Wildcats, 17-1 in the opener and 24-1 in the nightcap. Neither game went the distance. “It’s a young team,” Sabers coach Kaytlin Heck said. “Most of them will be back next season, so all this group can do is only go up from here.” Emily Miller was in the pitcher’s circle for the Sabers in the first game and she struck out nine Wildcat batters in four innings, including six in a row at one point. Manistee Catholic rapped out 13 hits as a team in the first game, with Kaya Watkins pacing the Sabers attack with three safeties. Also getting hits were Grace Kidd, Anna Watkins, Isabelle Vasquez and Kaylyn Johnson. In the nightcap it was Johnson getting the start in the circle. She rang up four strike outs and the Sabers defense did the rest, scooping up every ground ball in a flawless fielding performance. The Sabers racked up 12 hits, with Johnson, Kidd and Kaya Watkiins knocking out three hits apiece to lead the way at the plate.
