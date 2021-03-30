EAST LANSING — Hart finished eighth in its return to the state finals Saturday at the Breslin Center.
The Pirates scored 685.7 points, coming in 8.44 points behind sixth-place NorthPointe Christian. Hudson won it all with 758.98 points.
Hart was as high as sixth after the second round due to strong performances of 209.9 and 197.9 points in the first two rounds.
Pirates 2nd
at regionals
GRAND RAPIDS — Hart already accomplished its first goal for the season by claiming back-to-back West Michigan Conference titles. Last Tuesday night, the Pirates accomplished their second by qualifying for the state meet.
Hart finished second at Tuesday’s regional meet at Grand Rapids West Catholic, scoring 672.56 points and finishing only behind Pewamo-Westphalia, which had 710.14 points.
Hart was especially strong in round two, where its score of 191.66 was only nine points behind the Pirates’ score. Hart also had a solid opening round score of 205.8, and those first two performances propelled Hart into the state meet.