Pistons continue making trades, land Smith from 76ers
It’s a new week, but the Detroit Pistons are still making moves a week nearly after the NBA’s trade moratorium lifted.
The Pistons traded Tony Bradley to the Philadelphia 76ers and received Zhaire Smith in return, ESPN reported on Sunday. The trade brings some balance to a center-heavy roster, as Smith is a 6-foot-5 wing.
The 16th pick of the 2018 NBA draft, Smith has played 13 games in two seasons partially due to injury struggles. A fractured foot and a sesame allergic reaction that landed him in the hospital> delayed his rookie debut to March of 2019, when he played six games with the contending Sixers.
The 21-year-old spent much of his second season in the G League with the Philadelphia Blue Coats, and averaged 13.5 points in 28 games, hitting 53% of his shots and 37.6% of his 4.2 3-point attempts per game. He played in seven games with the Sixers last season.