Pistons preseason schedule: Four games, two teams, two separate locations
An extremely long offseason is reaching a rapid conclusion for the Detroit Pistons.
The NBA Draft took place on Nov. 18, free agency followed two days later. Training camp begins Tuesday.
On Friday, the NBA announced its preseason schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Pistons will play four preseason games — two at home against the New York Knicks (Dec. 11 and 13, both at 7 p.m.), and two on the road against the Washington Wizards (Dec. 17 and 19, 7 p.m.).
The first half of the Pistons’ 2020-21 regular season will be announced soon, according to the NBA. Next season will be split into two halves, with the first segment being played from Dec. 22, 2020 until March 4, 2021. The local and national TV schedules will be announced at a later date.
preseason schedule
Dec. 11: vs. Knicks, 7 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. Knicks, 7 p.m.
Dec. 17: at Wizards, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19: at Wizards, 7 p.m.