By The Grand Haven Tribune
Saturday marked the first day of the Tri Cities Kids League, as Opening Day started the 2023 season.
Scores from the first round of games:
Boys Major
Rangers 8, Yankees 3: Braden Jenison had an RBI single, while Caleb Fellows struck out nine in three innings on the mound. Evin Tuttle-Neitring had two hits and two RBIs.
Boys Minor
Reds 4, Cubs 0: Nolan Krugler struck out nine batters in three hitless innings on the mound for the Reds — Cameron Shumaker had a two-run hit in the sixth to secure the victory.
Abner Wetterman reached base twice for the Reds, while Noah Carsten doubled for the Cubs.
Red Sox 12, Rays 8: Devin Annema struck out six in two innings on the mound, going 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs for the winners. Pascal Koert had three hits and drove in a run, while Landon Dedoes had a pair of RBIs and two strong defensive plays.
For the Rays, Owen Walker drove in a run in a 2-for-2 day, striking out six in two innings on the mound. Cooper Heppler was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Lukas Harms had an RBI single and two walks.
Reds 13, Rays 4: Henry Hines had nine strikeouts in three innings on the mound plus a hit at the plate for the Reds, while Aidan Lannin struck out the side in his inning on the mound.
The Rays’ Owen Luzadder had five strikeouts in two innings on the mound, and notched a pair of hits at the plate. Even Labo struck out two in an inning of pitching.
Boys Intermediate
Texas A&M 7, LSU 1: Connor Ireland had a pair of scoreless innings for LSU, while Caleb Clausing hit a triple.
Boys Instructional
Bryce Kleinheksel had a pair of hits, including an infield single hit to the first baseman.