Montague Police
April 3
• At 4:30 a.m., a 44-year-old Ionia man was arrested for domestic violence in the 8800 block of Ferry St. He is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
Whitehall Police
April 7
• A resident of the 1200 block of Colby St. reported that an “ex” had taken a Playstation from her home. The caller told the officer investigating the 5:11 p.m. call that her boyfriend had been living with her for a time and that due to drug use, she kicked him out. According to the victim, when he did move out he took with him the Playstation. Contact was made with the suspect who claimed it was accidental and was arranging the return of the item.
• A Fed-Ex driver reported that he was bitten by a dog when making a delivery in the 800 block of Lewis St. After being bitten the victim called police who investigated. The animal was up to date on vaccinations and ordered quarantined for 10 days. The victim sought his own treatment after the 10:13 a.m. incident.
April 4
• Police were called at 2:18 a.m. on a report of an assault. The father of a 12-year-old boy reported to police that he was told by the boy that his mother had slapped him in the face several times. The boy was at his father’s house in Lakewood Club and said that it was because he went for a walk in the park at 11:00 p.m. The officer spoke to the mother who lives in the 300 block of Division St. and she stated that the boy attempted to leave the house at about 11:00 p.m. and was told that he couldn’t go. When the boy called his mother a name, then he got slapped, once. No further action was taken.
April 3
• An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for an expired plate and found also that the driver did not have a valid license. The stop was made at 6:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Colby St. The officer recognized the driver from pervious stops and knew that he did not have a valid license.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
April 6
• At 5:11 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at E. Giles Rd.
• At 2:58 p.m., a weapons offense was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
• At 10:52 a.m., Fraud:credit card/ATM was reported in the 3300 block of E. River Rd.
April 2
• At 9:08 p.m., a non-aggravated assault was reported in the 2000 block of Center St.
• At 2:34 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on northbound US-31 at Mile Marker 117.
Muskegon County
Sheriff’s Dept.
April 8
• At 12:05 p.m., a drug overdose was reported in the 100 block of S. Weber Rd., Laketon Twp.
• At 2:13 a.m., a car-deer crash occurred in the 7000 block of Brickyard Rd., Holton Twp.
April 7
• At 8:51 p.m., a drug overdose was reported in the 2700 block of E. Skeels Rd., Holton Twp.
• At 3:09 p.m., sexual penetration (CSC-3) was reported in 6800 block of Blank Rd., Fruitland Twp.