Whitehall Police
March 4
• A resident of the 800 block of Mears Ave. reported that their credit card was stolen and used to get cash from an ATM. At 6:13 p.m. the victim came to Whitehall Police saying that the card was likely taken while she was at work a few days prior and discovered when an unauthorized transaction was spotted. Police are now attempting to identify a suspect who was caught on video using the card. The case remains under investigation.
March 3
• At 11:10 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Pinecrest Rd on a suspicious situation. The caller reported that a man had knocked on the door.. They did not answer but waited 15 minutes before calling police. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
March 2
• While checking license plates in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Colby St. the officer found that the owner of one of the vehicles was wanted by Muskegon County. At 7:14 p.m. the vehicle was seen leaving the lot and an equipment violation led to a traffic stop. The 41-year-old driver was contacted and identified as the wanted person and was in the company of a woman he had just met. The Fruitland Township man was taken into custody without incident and later lodged at the Muskegon County jail.
• A Grand Rapids man said that he looked to the left only momentarily but it led to a crash on Colby St. near Warner St. The 52-year-old was westbound on Colby in the inside lane and did not see that a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Grand Haven man was stopped to turn left. There was only minor damage in the 12:55 p.m. crash and no citations were issued.
• An officer on patrol at 2:12 a.m. spotted two juveniles out in violation of curfew. The 15-and 14 year-olds were found in the 1400 block of Lake St. and told the officer they were headed home. One of the boys gave a false name. The officer contacted the parents of the Whitehall and Fruitland Township students and turned the boys over to them with a warning.
March 1
• Whitehall Police were called to the 1100 block of Colby St. to deal with an injured skunk in the yard. The officer responding to the 7:32 p.m. call noted that the skunk was young, injured and unafraid of people. The officer dispatched and disposed of the animal without incident.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Colby St. regarding a civil dispute. The caller reported that her 27-year-old boyfriend had just gotten out of jail and was already using drugs again. She also said that he was wanted on a warrant and allowed the officers in the room where he was taken into custody. While searching the suspect’s property officers discovered prescription drugs for another person which led to the discovery of a larceny that occurred in the 300 block of Livingston St. The suspect was lodged at the jail and a charge of larceny was requested from the Muskegon County Prosecutor.
February 29
• A traffic stop for an equipment violation led to the seizure of several ounces of marijuana and a significant amount of cash. An officer on patrol at 4:01 p.m. made the stop in the 1200 block of Colby St. During the stop the officer noted the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car. During a subsequent search the officer found some partially smoke marijuana cigarettes, several un-marked edibles and several ounces of plant marijuana. The officer also found a large amount of cash on the Muskegon man and in the vehicle. The 21-year-old suspect was released as the investigation continues.
• An officer on patrol at 10:53 a.m. observed a man stumbling as he walked in the 1300 block of Colby St. When the officer was able to contact the man he had fallen and was offered assistance. The 32-year-old said that he had a severe medical condition but was okay and wanted to walk the rest of the way home himself. No further action was taken.
February 27
• Police were called to the 1100 block of Johnson St. on a report of a domestic assault. The 16-year-old caller reported that her boyfriend had taken her phone. During the investigation officers learned that the two were arguing over a relationship the woman was having with another man at 7:34 p.m. The 19-year-old man claimed he took the phone because he had purchased it but then the woman grabbed his testicles causing him pain and resulted in him pushing her away. It appeared the Montague man had been drinking and was given a PBT which then resulted in his being cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol. The assault report was sent to the Muskegon County Prosecutor for review.
Montague Police
Montague Police Chief Robert Rought said with the melting of the snow and the end of winter, officers will begin canvassing neighborhoods looking for violations of the junk vehicle and junk ordinances.
Rought said the officers will alert the property owners of violations and give them time to comply. Some general property maintenance issues will be referred to the zoning administrator.
Failure to comply with the ordinances may result in a ticket from the city.
The chief said a junk vehicle is described as an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle, and/or one that is not operable and stored outside. Those vehicles may be stored inside a building. Only operable, licensed and insured vehicles can be covered by a tarp.
Rought said officers will also be looking for car parts, including tires, stored outside.
The chief said officers in his department are assigned different districts in the city where they enforce the ordinances. Rought said the junk ordinance enforcement generally begins in April.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
February 29
• At 9:08 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on Holton Rd. at E. River Rd.
February 28
• At 3:03 p.m., a hit and run motor vehicle crash occurred on southbound US-31 at Holton Rd.
February 27
• At 9:11 p.m., non-aggravated assault was reported in the 1100 block of Center St.
• At 9:45 a.m., a drug overdose was reported in the 2000 block of Whitehall Rd.
• At 5:58 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Francis Ave.
• At 4:36 a.m., damage to property was reported in the 1600 block of Broadmoor St.
February 26
• At 5:10 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 2200 block of E. River Rd.
• At 3:20 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of E. Giles Rd.
• At 8:46 a.m., a violation of controlled substance act was reported in the 1500 block of N. Roberts Rd.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff’s Office
February 26
• At 6:04 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on W. Giles Rd. at N. Buys Rd., Laketon Twp.
• At 5:22 p.m., a larceny was reported in the 5600 block of E. Holton-Whitehall Rd., Holton Twp.
• At 3:31 p.m., a nonaggravated assault ws reported in the 200 block of Daniels St., Lakewood Club.
• At 10:03 a.m., imtimidation/stalking was reported in the 1400 block of Whitehall Rd., Laketon Twp.