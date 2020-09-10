MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Western Michigan Christian, 2-1, in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play. The Orioles (1-1-1, 1-1 Lakes 8) trailed 1-0 in the second half when senior Nick Patterson scored off o a free kick, and an assist was registered by senior Kyle Wendt. Western Michigan Christian scored, though, to make the game 2-1 with 17 minutes to play. Ludington had its chances as it had 17 shots on goal to the Warriors’ eight overall, but the Orioles were unable to score late. Tiler Marrison made six saves for Ludingotn. “In the first half, we really did everything to put ourselves in position to win the game and put some goals on the board,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We just didn’t put anything in the net.” Anderson said the second half was more equal between the two squads. He praised the play of Bruce Thompson, Isaiah Lynn, Chazz Rohrer, Bryce Billings and Patterson for their play in the midfield.
Manistee 6, Orchard View 3
MUSKEGON — Six different players scored as the Manistee boys’ soccer team turned back Muskegon Orchard View, 6-3, in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference win in Muskegon Thursday night. Orchard View took a 1-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game, but the Chippewas shook off that early deficit and scored three unanswered goals over the remainder of the time in the first half and led, 3-1, at the break en route to their second win of the season. “The guys moved the ball real well with the weather conditions,” Manistee coach Brandon Prince said. “We controlled possession and attacked aggressively throughout the match. “OV played strong on the counter and caught us off guard a few times. It was well-rounded effort. The guys are starting to mesh real well together throughout the field.” Jack Holtgren scored a goal and added four assists, Caleb Adamski and Mason Adamski each netted a goal, Luke Smith had a goal and one assist, Ben Schlaff scored a goal and Grant Schlaff contributed a goal and an assist for the Chippewas. Girls golf
Montague 215, Manistee 241
MANISTEE — Manistee finished with a team score of 241 in falling in a dual to Montague where Wildcats who notched a 215. Emalyn Nelson recorded the Chippewas’ low score of 57, followed by Sara Danison with a 58. Olivia Vasquez, Kendal Waligorski and MacKenzie King each carded a 63.
