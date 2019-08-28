TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington tennis team, playing in the annual pre-regional tournament hosted by Traverse City St. Francis, made some school history on Tuesday.
“We took first place for the first time ever in this tournament, as far as I know,” said coach Rob Killips.
Traverse City St. Francis was the runner-up with Grant coming in third place.
“Overall, our kids played very well and placed. Even though it doesn’t show our 1 singles player, Luke Kolb, played some of the best tennis of his career. Playing one singles is a thankless position but he leads the way for everyone, without him, this team could not compete at this level,” said Killips.
Flight champions for the Orioles were No. 2 doubles Sam Cutler and Brandon Dickinson, No. 3 doubles Josh Meisenheimer and Matthew Sarto and No. 4 doubles Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston.
“Only Meisenheimer of all the flight champions has varsity experience,” Killips said. “That means our new players are coming along and that development is critical for us to reach our ultimate goal of playing well in the state tournament.”
Flight runner-ups were No. 2 singles Carson Holmes, No. 3 singles Ben Laman, No. 4 singles Justin Plamondon and No. 1 doubles Evan McKinley and Owen Wojicki.
Even with the big win, Killips said there is more to be done for the season.
“We still have a lot of work to do. (Assistant coach Bill) McKinley and I are both products of Coach (Howard) Jensen’s system and believe that you never settle and always continue to get better and win more,” Killips said. “The players are starting to buy in and it showed today.”
Girls swimming
Harper Creek 103, Ludington 77
BATTLE CREEK — The Ludington girls swimming team travelled down to Battle Creek Harper Creek on Tuesday and came up on the short end of meet, 103-77.
First-place finishers were Jackie Westra in diving and Audra Shoop in the 100-yard backstroke.
Coming in with a second-place finish was Ellie Schoon in diving.
Other notable swims by Ludington coach Kelley Hatch were Anna Wietrzykowski in the 200 and 500 freestyle, RyAnn Rohrer in the 100 breaststroke, Hannah Filter in the 100 backstroke, Paige Rasbach in the 50 freestyle, Kendall Biggs in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and the 200 medley relay team consisting of Shoop, Rohrer, Biggs and Rasbach.
The Orioles are back in the pool on Thursday at the Grand Rapids Northview Invitational.
JV football
Ludington 32, Fremont 24
Ludington’s junior varsity football team defeated Fremont in a non-conference game at Oriole Field, 32-24.
Aidan Gilchrist scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run. Steven Weinert ran in the two-point conversion for the 32-24 win.
Trey Forfinski opened the scoring for Ludington with a 15-yard run. Wilson Gunsell caught a two-point conversion pass.
Wienert scored on a 75-yard run, and Forfinski had the two-point run. Before halftime, Gilchrist ran back an interception for a touchdown of 70 yards. Forfinski had the two-point run.
Ludington travels to Hesperia Thursday, Sept. 5, for a non-conference game.
Manistee 30, Mason County Central 14
SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central junior varsity football team opened the 2019 season with a 30-14 defeat to the Manistee Chippewas.
Leading the way offensively for the Spartans was running back Xander Gajeski who scored both touchdowns, including an 81-yard scoring run. Gajeski finished the night with 10 carries for 173 yards. Running back Carter Hirschfeld converted on one of the two-point conversions and quarterback William Chye passed for 35 yards.
Defensively, Gajeski had eight tackles and Hirschfeld had seven tackles. Linebacker Andrew Quinn had a fumble recovery.
The Spartans were hurt by eight penalties for 90 yards. Central is back in action next Thursday at Montague.