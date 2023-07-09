Raising the red flag
DETROIT — Even at their calmest, the Great Lakes are much more dangerous than swimmers realize — and water safety experts say more public education is needed to reduce the risk.
At many beaches, there are no lifeguards. And rip currents, responsible for a number of recent drownings around the Great Lakes, often lurk under the water.
In a state like Michigan, surrounded by water on nearly every side, educating the public on how to stay safe in the water — and whether to even decide to enter the water — is a matter of life and death.
“I’m just going to go right to the solution: What we need is a national water safety school curriculum,” said Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project nonprofit, which studies drowning deaths from around the Great Lakes and promotes water safety. “The curriculum today includes fire drills, tornado drills, school shooter drills and even earthquake drills in many states, including Illinois and Indiana, but very little water safety education.”
Only Louisiana has a water safety requirement, Benjamin said, contributing to how drowning is what the World Health Organization said in 2014 was a “serious and neglected public health threat.”
An average of more than 100 people a year have drowned in the Great Lakes since 2016, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, and 2023 is on track to be similar, with 32 deaths recorded so far this year.
“No one plays in fire; everyone knows the fire survival strategy. Everyone plays in water; no one knows the drowning survival strategy,” Benjamin said.
Another solution is one that many beaches, particularly the state park beaches, do not often have: lifeguards.
“Because we don’t have lifeguards, we’re missing a public education opportunity,” Benjamin said. The best lifeguards not only keep an eye on swimmers, but also educate beachgoers in the moment, he said.
Lifeguards can provide expertise on rip currents — areas where waters move quickly away from shore, potentially pushing swimmers far from where they want to be — and other potential hazards.
At state beaches, in particular, there are a variety of tools to keep people safe, said Ron Olsen, chief of parks and recreation for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, state beaches use floating markers to keep people from going in too deep and to keep boats out. They’re inspected every two weeks, he said, to make sure nothing moved. Several parks also have life jackets, Olsen said, typically donated by the local sheriff’s office or emergency teams.
“They’re available ... so if somebody comes to a beach and forgot theirs or would feel more comfortable, they’re there,” he said. “If they’re not used to a big lake, whether they’re an adult or a child, even if the flag is green, thinking about wearing a life jacket is always good to be doubly sure.”
There is also the well-known flag system, which uses colors to signal water conditions and indicate whether it is safe to get in. The system is used at “designated beaches,” Olsen said, the ones where the state has determined it is safe for swimmers. (Other beaches are generally expected to be appreciated from the shore for safety’s sake.)
Green flags mean it is safe to go swimming, yellow indicates a medium hazard with moderate surf or currents, while red shows a significant hazard that means stay on the beach. Two red flags means the conditions are dangerous, and that water access is outright closed. When the double red flags are in place, anyone who enters the water faces a potential citation.
“That went into effect last year, and we only had a couple of situations where we had citations,” Olsen said. “Generally speaking, people complied with that last season.”
But some people believe the signage could be even better. SwimSmart Warning Systems, based in the Upper Peninsula, created digital beach warning lights. They’re connected to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration database, and when NOAA’s databases update, the warning lights update with the standardized colors of red, yellow and green to signal the current conditions of the water, said founder and creator Jacob Soter.
“We push for standardization and uniformity. So kind of like when you come up to a stop light, you know what to expect. … There’s a form of uniformity from state to state, county to county you expect going into it. And that’s kind of where we think technology can bridge that gap is by making it so much easier to change or even change automatically,” Soter said.
Some Michigan and Wisconsin communities along Lake Michigan have already installed SwimSmart signage. Current locations include beaches in Muskegon, Frankfort, Ludington and Manistee. Soter said SwimSmart Warning Systems are expected to have installed 25 systems across four states by the end of this summer.
The digital board is faster and more accurate than a flag system, Soter maintains. The effectiveness of flags varies depending on who’s available to change them, and how quickly they are being updated.
Collaborative features on the SwimSmart systems also allow police, lifeguards and local agencies to override and work with the system for various situations, which can help prevent drownings, Soter said.
“By encouraging this collaboration and actually making these different organizations come together to solve these problems, ultimately, that’s how we’re going to fix this. We have to collaborate. We got to make things more efficient,” Soter said.
Olsen said the state has researched innovative systems like Soter’s, but that there are several things that need to be considered, including cost, functionality and ease of use.
“Before we start depending on things like that, we want to see what happens if there is an error or if something goes wrong,” Olsen said.
Technology will never be able to replace lifeguards on beaches, experts agree, but they’re getting harder to find.
Parks and recreation staff in Michigan have reported lifeguard shortages for the past few years. In June, Oakland County Parks and other pools promoted bonuses for hirings because of the lack of lifeguards. Experts say these staffing gaps can be dangerous for those looking to swim. Technology will likely advance to fill these gaps to what patrons would expect with a fully staffed water recreation area, Soter said.
According to swim safety experts, all drownings are preventable. In Michigan, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project’s Benjamin believes it can be prevented with the help of education, signage and, most importantly, lifeguards.
“If someone is actively drowning, showing the signs of drowning, they will typically submerge in less than one minute ... so when cities and the states are considering water safety improvements, they should be saying, ‘will this get us to the drowning person in less than one minute to prevent the submersion?’” Benjamin said. “And if it’s no, then they should take a pass on it.”
