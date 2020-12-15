Congressmen Bill Huizenga’s and Jack Bergman’s signatures last week on the amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court advocating for Texas’ lawsuit to overturn the general election results in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin is appalling. It is time to stop these shenanigans. The Supreme Court was right to throw out the lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. That the Republican Party tried and failed doesn’t make the effort any less abominable. There were many Republicans like Huizenga and Bergman, whom the history books will record, wanted it to succeed. Those individuals included 18 states’ attorney generals and 126 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. I’ve always thought that the growing threat to our democracy would come from outside our country. Now I wonder. The actions by Huizenga, Bergman, two other Michigan congressman, 15 Michigan state legislators and the other Republicans who signed on to the Texas lawsuit is a direct assault on our democratic traditions as a state and nation. Huizenga and Bergman care more about their allegiance to President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, than they do our nation. Trump has demonstrated time and again he cares more about himself than the American people he swore an oath to protect and serve. Bergman and Huizenga are showing more loyalty to their party than for our nation and its republican principles. Americans registered their support for former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden by 7 million votes more than for Trump. (That was the largest victory margin by a presidential candidate over an incumbent since Franklin Roosevelt defeated Herbert Hoover in 1932.) Much like Trump, it appears that Huizenga and Bergman are more concerned with themselves than those they represent. Maybe each fears a Republican primary challenger from the newly empowered extreme right. Their outright opposition to democracy is immoral, to put it bluntly. The efforts to label the Nov. 3 election as fraudulent are absurd. To listen to the drumbeat of groups such as the neo-fascist Proud Boys and other extremists is inexcusable. In 2010, I was a candidate in the Republican Primary against Huizenga when he first ran for Congress. I ran as an old-fashioned President Gerald Ford/Gov. Bill Milliken Republican. Those gentlemen (and that is what I call them) were conciliatory politicians. Both were willing to work with people of differing views to solve problems, not to create division. What a contrast our local congressmen have with another congressman from West Michigan: U.S. Rep. Fred Upton is a member of the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus; and Huizenga and Bergman, meanwhile, appear to be members of the problem makers’ caucus. They both apparently swallowed the same Kool-Aid as far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the Proud Boys. They are showing they believe in the notion the only elections that are legitimate are ones which Republicans win. In a few weeks on Jan. 6, the Electoral College’s 538 electors’ votes will be counted in Congress. Let’s hope the entire Michigan congressional delegation votes to accept the votes of our state and those of the other 49, and that Huizenga and Bergman are among those voting with the majority. Let’s hope Huizenga, Bergman and others in Congress move back toward civility and truth in their politics. If they don’t, perhaps there needs to be others to run against them in the Republican Primary in 2022. Former U.S. Secretary of State George Schultz, who served in President Ronald Reagan’s administration, for his 100th birthday authored an opinion piece published by The Washington Post. “The best leaders trust their followers with the truth, and you know what happens as a result? Their followers trust them back,” Schultz wrote. “With that bond, they can do big, hard things together, changing the world for the better.” Those are great words to live by. John Field Reichert Spring Lake Writer says he won’t support businesses that don’t support masks I regret having to write this letter because I’m generally very dedicated to supporting local businesses first. However, that is a two-way relationship. This letter is about the apparent disregard for protocols which are meant to protect the public and specifically the customers who shop in these businesses. Realizing that everyone is getting tired of the way our lives have been changed by COVID, the bottom line is that it is even more of a threat now than it has ever been. From this day forward, I will refuse to shop in any store or business which does not go out of its way to recognize this and do its part in keeping this virus from casually spreading. That especially includes places where staff are not wearing masks. A business might not feel comfortable asking customers to wear masks. If enough people shop there without masks, I won’t shop there either. If you’ve received this letter, you fall into one of these categories. This isn’t political, nor should it be. It’s my way of protecting myself and those close to me. I know many who feel the same way I do and who do not feel comfortable stepping forward like this and letting you know. I feel you should be aware that there are those in the community who will not enter your store if they do not feel the business is taking their safety seriously. In addition, speaking only for myself, I am seriously considering not ever returning as a customer, even when this pandemic is over. I will shop only where I feel my health and safety is respected. Craig Convissor Branch Looking for trust, truth in midst of unbelievable statements Who do you believe when they tell you something? Christmas, we are told, is the “most wonderful time of the year,” a season all the more rich with meaning for us who believe in Jesus. We probably became believers by trusting someone who told us the story, who shared the Good News with us. For some others it’s unbelievable. We are blessed or diminished by who we trust. While waiting for a train in San Francisco a few years ago, we met a woman who shared her story with us. As a young attorney in 1975, her husband did some legal work for Jim Jones, the cult leader. Then slowly he came to believe Jones’ radical apocalyptic message. He and his wife joined the cult. When in 1977 Jones led hundreds of followers to Guyana to establish “Jonestown,” they went, too, together with their young son. Jones soon separated parents and children. Eventually she and her husband lost trust in Jones and arranged to escape, hoping to return later to regain their son. But on Nov. 18, 1978, Jones convinced 900 men, women and children to drink a cyanide-laced ‘Flavor Aid’ from which they died. This lady’s husband, an intelligent man, was duped by Jim Jones, but finally came to see he was not trustworthy. That was the only reason she was alive and talking to us. Jim Jones was unbelievable. Americans are currently torn apart by the cacophony of voices telling us our democracy is not working. Some say we cannot trust conventional media. Even Fox News, favored by conservative voters, has been attacked because it reported the same election results as other mainline news sources. Surveys show that millions of Trump voters believe his complaint that he was cheated. And they believe online “news channels” most of us never see because they are on the fringe of reality. Millions believe the election in key states was “rigged,” that it was falsified by a massive conspiracy of election officials and thousands of citizen election workers coordinating their efforts. But many of these officials are of the same party as the President who lost. It is said these officials were “bought off.” Personally, I find that story unbelievable. On another front. . . . As vaccines become available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends we get vaccinated to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. Most Americans are ready to do so. But again, a substantial minority of citizens don’t trust “the system.” Wild conspiracy promoters say it’s all a hoax to enrich people at the top, or it might even be designed to control our minds. Other “anti-vaxxers” think vaccines cause autism. That belief was ignited in 1998 when researcher Andrew Wakefield falsely linked the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine to autism in a British medical journal, The Lancet. The paper was later retracted and denounced by the journal and Wakefield’s license was revoked by medical authorities for falsifying his research. But the damage was done. People who have never heard of him continue to believe his report and now distrust all vaccines. It’s unbelievable. I know our government has at times failed to tell the truth, but I believe we can generally expect our leadership to be trustworthy. If not, our whole society is in deep trouble. I have met wonderful people in public service who I trust because they demonstrate commitment to integrity, good will and genuine service to others. Each of us has a long line of trusted connections, to our parents, to teachers, leaders at work and others who have helped anchor us in reality. Our stability is based on our own trustworthiness and who we have trusted. Some of that trust has been damaged in recent years but we need to rebuild it. Who do we believe? That is the biggest question in life. It determines our own destiny, our success, our health, our hopes and possibilities for “life, liberty, and happiness.” I wish what I have written here were not necessary. It’s almost unbelievable that it is. Jesus said, “Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.” “What is truth?” retorted Pilate. Stan Hagemeyer Fountain