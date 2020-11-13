I was for the wall when it was first mentioned. Why? Because I saw hundreds of people walking on a road as far as the eye could see, and I am thinking, what is prepared for them? They are tired, traveling 1,000 miles from Central American countries. They are traumatized people. And sure enough, there were no preparations made. Where were the homes or apartment buildings to house them? I read of children in cages. Who’s fault is that? And now living in tents. How many nights can you camp out? These are real people, but our prejudices prevent us from considering their needs. If you turn your head to them, then you are a racist. I pictured land purchased, house trailers set up, well sunk, electricity brought in (and so on. Homes) furnished, of course. Smartphones, TV or computers (are) some (of the) things we consider necessities. Spanish-speaking pediatricians, dentists, OBs, hospitals for surgeries. Stores with food and items they would purchase. Oh, they will need financial and food assistance from (the) government until they get jobs. Why hasn’t anything been prepared? Oh yes, they will need English-speaking classes or we need to learn Spanish. If you were not for the wall, then where is your responsibility for the human crisis that you more or less created? We need to network to analyze the problems and find solutions. Can other states take in some of these people. Can homes be found here in Ludington? Apartments built for them? I read there are apartments being built on Rath (Avenue). How many people can Ludington provide for? How many jobs can we find for Spanish-speaking people? The state of Texas needs cash, donations of any kind, volunteers and Spanish-speaking doctors. When? Immediately. Shame on you who turn your heads and do not care. Here are charities that need this help: American Gateways, Angry Tias and Abuelas, Annunciation House, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services, Immigrant Families Together, Immigrant Justice Now, Interfaith Welcome Coalition, Justice For Our Neighbors, Kids In Need Of Defense, La Posada Providence, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), Human Rights Initiative of North Texas and Together Rising. These charities and organizations need help. Give. Linda Johnson Ludington Reader questions senator on mask mandate State Sen. Curt VanderWall, I heard you on TV 9&10 News last night (Nov. 11) once again singing the Republican mantra of opening the economy and accepting “personal responsibility” by wearing a mask if you want to. Actually you are promoting the “herd insanity” of making everyone in Michigan ill with COVID-19. Please explain to me how the economy will fare when millions of people are ill and can’t work and of course cannot get a paycheck because you gutted the sick leave bill. Businesses cannot stay open with no employees and of course with no money circulating there are no customers anyway. I am one of those vulnerable people you have claimed you wish to protect so everyone else can go back to work and get sick. News flash — everyone is vulnerable. A few weeks ago I sent you an email asking you to reply with your plan to protect the vulnerable. Since you have refused to reply, I must assume, like most Republican plans, one does not exist except in the fantasyland of Republican myth. This morning I canceled several doctors’ appointments and an ongoing rehabilitation schedule because Michigan is producing nearly 7000 new COVID cases each day this week. I do not go out to lunch with my friends (before COVID several times a week). I do not shop at the local hardware store anymore. I have my horse feed delivered curbside, thus not buying those “spur of the moment” items. We have our groceries delivered, again not purchasing additional items. We do not attend church, or the library, or the arts center, or the senior center or any function where there are other people who may not be “personally responsible.” Right now, Amazon is my merchant of choice. I don’t think that is a great boon to the Michigan economy. There are no rights without responsibility. Some individuals refuse to accept their responsibility to the rest of us, thus abrogating their “right” to endanger other members of society. I call them personally reprehensible. The only “right” these individuals retain, is the right to do as society tells them. We need a mask mandate. We need a social distancing mandate. We need those who have been exposed or are sick to be quarantined. We need our law enforcement officers to enforce these mandates. And we need or legislators to quit screwing around and do their duty. So, senator, again I ask you, what is the plan? Nine months to wait is long enough. Barry B. Matthews Hamlin Township