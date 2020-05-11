About a month ago, Michigan had the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. (Last week), we are down to No. 7. Our governor hit early and hit hard with social distancing, the only tool available to us with this disease, and it’s been a success.
We can all nitpick specific aspects of the executive order, but that’s what it is, second-guessing and nitpicking after the fact. Every governor in our country is having to make difficult decisions with limited data.
I support our governor and her efforts to keep us safe and bring our economy back with a measured, scientifically-based approach.
Claudia Myers
Ludington
Carrying arms can intimidate
In Michigan, a person can openly carry a firearm if the firearm is carried with “lawful intent.”
Since it is difficult, if not impossible, to determine the intent of another person, this statement is pretty ambiguous and offers a lot of leeway for nefarious actions.
Therefore, “intent” must be interpreted by the effect such action engenders.
It has become very common for certain individuals to carry firearms of various types in situations where it would seem unnecessary for any reason but intimidation of others.
One can assert a right to carry firearms without actually brandishing one.
When our legislators feel it necessary to don body armor, especially on the floor of our State Capitol, that is intimidation, regardless of any stated intent of the individual “exercising his/her right to bear arms.”
Today, if an individual were carrying a baseball bat or a naked sword in such situations, it would never be interpreted as an exercise of the “right to bear arms.” Yet, neither the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution nor the constitution of Michigan claims that firearms are the only arms covered.
At the time of the framers, pikes, swords, bayonets, empty muskets used as clubs and lances were still in common use and would have been determined as “arms.”
The moment one citizen feels threatened by another carrying a firearm, the intent changes from a statement of “rights” to intimidation.
The intimidator then has the obligation to disarm and apologize for his/her actions.
Michigan should never allow one person to deliberately instill fear in another to make a political point.
Barry B. Matthews
Hamlin Township
College athletics losing its amateurism
A proposal to pay college athletes for endorsing products has been forwarded by the Board of Governors of the NCAA for action in January. We should be very concerned that college athletics will no longer be for amateurs, but for highly paid performers. Never forget that college athletics are a gold mine for colleges, athletes and sponsors.
The article in the Daily News (on April 30) about paying athletes for endorsing products and other items is totally contrary to amateurism, which states amateur athletes cannot be paid by anyone, for any thing. But what can you expect from pampered athletes with over-inflated egos? The plan to pay athletes is unprecedented in the history of college sports.
Can you imagine what will come of this? For one thing, it will literally take a whole new enforcement agency to prevent violations. While athletes would be able to cash in on their names and images as never before, the money won’t come from schools or the NCAA. It will come from a third party, the sponsors, who will strike a deal with the athletes. The plan has no cap on the amount a player may ask. How much can a top flight quarterback get? Will he strike if he doesn’t get it? How will jealousy play into it? Will an offensive guard who opens the holes be as marketable? A bigger question is the impact it will have on smaller colleges. It definitely will be a case of the haves and have not.
Maybe we should acknowledge that amateurism hasn’t been around for a long time. When most college athletes get $45,000 or so a year scholarships, a $500 a month expense account, and additional “goodies,” and their non-athlete classmates are thousands of dollars in debt to pay for their education, I think “amateur” athletes are vastly overpaid. If it were up to me, I would have athletes who get paid return a portion of that money to pay their scholarship.
As long as we are willing pay exorbitant prices for game tickets nothing will change. But I do wish we would stop using the phrase “student athlete” when only the athlete is correct.
Paul S. Peterson
Ludington