Plenty of elite players in NHL Draft
DETROIT — If not Alexis Lafreniere, who?
Lafreniere is considered the consensus No. 1 pick in the NHL draft (whenever that draft takes place).
That goes for the Red Wings, or whichever team gets to pick first.
But who are the best options after Lafreniere?
Three players appear to be distancing themselves from the pack, with each bringing different skill sets.
Forwards Quinton Byfield (Sudbury) and Tim Stutzle (Germany), and defenseman Jamie Drysdale (Erie), are the three best players on most mock drafts, and Wednesday were highlighted by NHL Central Scouting.
While Lafreniere was ranked the No. 1 North American skater by the NHL’s scouting arm, Byfield was No. 2 and Drysdale third. Stutzle, meanwhile, was the top-ranked European skater.
“It’s important that everyone knows the best is still ahead for all of these four prospects,” said Dan Marr, Central Scouting director.
The Red Wings are assured of picking no worse than No. 4 overall, and they can use help at every position.
Taking Lafreniere out of the equation, what do the other three players offer?
— Quinton Byfield: The player Byfield draws comparison to almost exclusively is Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin. Both are big, rangy centers who have great hands and can deftly get around defenders.
Byfield is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, but has the build to comfortably put on more weight. Malkin is a natural comparison because of the way both can handle the puck but also overpower defenders if needed.
If there’s a concern with Byfield, it’s that some scouts are mildly worried about Byfield’s foot speed, although it’s not a universal concern.
— Tim Stutzle: The other forward in the class of Lafreniere and Byfield is 18-year-old German center Stutzle, who impressed scouts as this season progressed.
At 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds, Stutzle’s offensive game blossomed while playing in Germany’s pro league against older, experienced players.
— Jamie Drysdale: The way Quinn Hughes (Michigan/Vancouver) and Cale Makar (Colorado) stepped in and starred the last two seasons, every team is looking for the next offensive y dominant defenseman.
Drysdale (5-foot-11, 175-pounds) is the highest-rated defenseman, a small, speedy defenseman who can ignite the rush and dominate with the puck on his stick.
Drysdale had 47 points (nine goals) in 49 games for Erie (OHL) while driving the offense. He attempts to pattern his game after rushing defensemen such as Makar, Hughes and Toronto’s Morgan Rielly.
“The way (Rielly) can play both ends of the ice and make an impact, and be trusted in all zones, that’s definitely a player that I like to watch and just kind of add to my game,” Drysdale said.
“The things that stand out with them are skating and just how they think the game, how they have confidence with the puck.
“Those are thing that I try to use as much as I can in my game and things that will lead to success at the next level.”
