MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost a competitive O-K Green Conference dual to Mona Shores Monday, 5-3.
The Sailors' highly-ranked players easily won the top two singles matches, but R-P otherwise held its own with the power program. One of the most exciting matches saw Kaden Malotke edge Josiah Bement at third singles, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.
The Rockets also got an impressive first doubles win from Jake Vandenbosch/Zade Rogers, who won by a 6-2, 6-3 score.
R-P's third win was an easy 6-0, 6-1 triumph for Ethan Frang at fourth singles. The Rockets came painfully close to wins at second doubles, where Travis Ambrose/Jaxson Whitaker were edged out by Nathan Opfermann/Luke Opfermann 7-6(3), 7-5, and at fourth doubles, where Cory Judd/Trent VanDam lost a 7-5, 7-6(6) decision to Vincent Purosky/Castor Dempsey.