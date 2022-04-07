Reeths-Puffer is a very young, inexperienced team this year to start the boys track season, so what leadership the Rockets do have will be leaned on even more than usual.
That means Klay Grant will lead the way. Last year, Grant made GMAA meet history by becoming the first boys runner to sweep all four distance events — the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and the 3,200 relay. He was an all-state cross-country runner last season and will again be the distance leader this year.
“Klay Grant is going to be fun to watch and see how many school records he can take down in his senior year,” Rockets’ coach Don Ketner said.
Beyond Grant, the Rockets bring back several key starters, including Jaxon Allen, who Ketner said is “probably the second-best distance runner in the county to Klay”, distance runner Tate Bradley, jumper/sprinter Liam McHugh and hurdler Parker Lindstrom.
R-P, though, has a lot of manpower to replace, especially in the sprints. Two-time all-stater Monyae Franklin and all-staters Taylor Walker and Payton Dobben are all graduated sprinters, and Dobben was also the Rockets’ top thrower.
“Success for the team would be competing each meet and event and learning about what went well and getting better,” Ketner said.
The Rockets get the luxury of hosting the annual All-Star meet as well as their home invitational each year. Ketner said the latter will be one of the highlight meets, with several top-tier athletes slated to compete.
R-P’s girls team brings back most of its top performers from last season, although hurdlers/sprinters Brooke Tong and Allie Moore both graduated. Brianna Stawski, a state qualifier in high jump last season, is back. Makena Plummer is one of the team’s top distance runners, along with Grace Lockhart, and Arrionna Williams will lead the sprinters as well as in long jump. Madalyn Simpson, the team’s best thrower, is back.