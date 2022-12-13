Reeths-Puffer went 1-4 at Saturday's Mason County Central Optimist Invitational. The Rockets earned a win over Ludington, 60-22, but lost matches to Allendale (76-6), Benzie Central (69-0), Shelby (54-16) and Mason County Central (48-31).
R-P was extremely shorthanded at the meet, with only six wrestlers competing.
Nathan Reeves was the Rockets' top performer at the meet, going 4-1. He had three pins and a win by decision, and his only loss was a tough 7-6 decision against Dalton Geetings of Benzie Central.