Reeths-Puffer rallied from a slow start Tuesday and defeated Grand Rapids Christian, 14-11, for a key victory.
“We started off a little rocky, but after a timeout halfway through the first quarter we came out fired up and ready to play our game,” R-P coach Jake Kovalcik said. “Defensively, Coach Josh (Robidoux) has the boys ready to go and have great defensive schemes implemented for anything we come up against.”
Gavin Viereck and Luke Callender led the Rocket attack with three goals each. Seth Parker, Kyle Huff and Bruce Latsch had two apiece.
“Ball movement has been better for us and we are starting to tie some loose ends together and it’s showing,” Kovalcik said. “(We) are super excited to see what we can do with the few games we have left before the playoffs.”
R-P sputters vs.
Holland Christian
Reeths-Puffer fell into bad habits Thursday night, coach Jake Kovalcik said, in an 11-6 defeat to Holland Christian.
The Rockets “came out slow”, Kovalcik said, before starting quick in the third quarter, scoring three straight goals. However, they couldn’t keep the momentum going and especially struggled with transitioning from defense to offense.
“(We made) mistakes on both ends of the field,” Kovalcik said. “We are looking to turn things around against Spring Lake (Saturday).”
Rockets’ statistics were not reported from the game.