Rolling with the times: Longview First Christian starts drive-up prayer

Debra Whitney greeted her preacher with a shout as she drove up to Longview First Christian Church on Wednesday. She took communion and shared a brief prayer with Preacher Beth Fox — all without leaving her car. Drive-up prayer and communion are a way for Whitney and other members of one of the city's oldest churches to stay in touch with their faith and with each other during the virus pandemic. "I missed taking communion with the church," Whitney said. "Along with the fellowship, it's a way we stay close with God, and I need all the ways I can get." With sanitized hands and a masked smile, Fox asked Whitney and her passenger if they had prayer requests before handing a pre-packed mini container of a host and juice to them. "It's not our preferred method, but during COVID it really is the safest method," Fox said. She prayed for health and happiness with the two women before leading them in taking communion. "Just like in church," she told them as she walked them through unwrapping the top layer of the package and then opening the liquid portion. While it's different, the drive-up communion and prayer helps people retain an important part of their faith during COVID-19, Fox said. "Weekly communion is very important to us. We have an open table, so anyone can come," Fox said. Whitney, who has been attending the First Christian Church for seven years, said it was important for people who had not been able to gather to pray and receive communion. Fox said the church had hoped to resume in-person services last Sunday, but it scrapped that plan after Gov. Jay Inslee's pause on phase changes. "It is what it is," Fox said. "We want to be safe so we decided to go for this." Last Sunday was the first drive-up prayer and communion, she said, and while a half-dozen people actually stopped for the prayer and communion, many others waved or honked as they drove by. Some were from her congregation, she said, but others were just from the neighborhood. Fox wanted to hold the drive-up service because in talking with people, she said taking communion was what they missed the most besides fellowship. And sitting in front of the church with a camp chair and a large "curbside prayer" flag, Fox said the service also helps make the church more visible to the community. The small but beautiful brick church at Kessler Boulevard and 20th Avenue was built in 1930 on land donated by city founder R.A. Long, and it was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. "It's an older congregation," Fox said, and at points the church has worried about staying open. The church has tried to boost its community profile in recent years. It has partnered with Family Promise to house families and also is the site of the Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association severe weather shelter during the winter. "We're trying to be the hands and feet of the community," she said, waving to people driving by. Some waved enthusiastically back, while others did a double-take. One couple pulled over to give the church a donation. While turnout was low Wednesday, with a handful of people coming by, Fox said she hopes as word spreads more people take advantage of the service. "I haven't even sent it out in our newsletter yet," she said. Fox plans to hold the drive-up service twice a week, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Anyone can come, she said, not just members of the Longview First Christian Church. As for Whitney, she said not only would she be back, but she would bring her friends, too.
Rolling with the times: Longview First Christian starts drive-up prayer