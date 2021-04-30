BLANCHARD — Manistee Catholic’s boys track team finished second to White Cloud while Pentwater was fifth at the Mustang Invitational Friday afternoon at Montabella High School in Blanchard. White Cloud swept the meet. The Sabers’ girls finished sixth and Pentwater was eighth. “It was a cold and windy evening, but the Falcons had a strong showing in many events. The team set 11 personal records,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. Khole Hofmann had a big day for the Falcons. He swept the hurdles events, running a personal best in the 110-meter hurdles.. He also was second in the 200. Pentwater’s Mitchel Daniels finished third in the 3,200. Jack Stoneman took third in the shot put. Manistee Catholic’s Mateo Barnett swept the 100, 200 and 400. The Sabers went 1-2 in the 100 as Keeton Capling finished second. Capling was third in the 200. Lee Pizana was second in the pole vault while Dean Sturgeon was third for the Sabers. Golf
MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys golf team won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference’s jamboree at University Park in Muskegon by 28 shots. The Orioles dominated the jamboree as Ludington had the top five individual scorers, with Blake Benson scoring a 42 for medalist honors. “I’m really happy to see Blake come around and have a good day today,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson. “He struggled his first few matches, and he had a couple of shots here or there go astray.” Carson Holmes shot a 45, and Ben Zwick scored a 47. Jake Plamondon and and Eddie Gamble each scored a 48, and one score factored into the team scoring. Reece Ward scored a 64 in his first-ever varsity match. Western Michigan Christian was the jamboree runner-up with a 210. Muskegon Catholic shot a 216, and Manistee finished with a 223. Baseball
Mason County Central 9, Cadillac 2
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team came back from a COVID-19 quarantine to take a 9-2 victory against Cadillac Thursday in Scottville. Jackson Kimes got the victory as he started and threw 1 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and two walks to go with two strikeouts and a run. Hunter White threw four innings of relief and allowed a hit and a run to go with five strikeouts. Owen Shimel finished off the game with a 2/3 of an inning and he allowed a hit and struck out one. At the plate, Will Chye had two singles, a triple, two runs and a stolen base. White had two singles and a double. Also getting hits were Ethan Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Gage Ruiz, Raiden Keefer, Braylin Thurow and Kimes. Keefer scored a pair of runs with a run being scored by Shimel, White, Ruiz, Thurow and Ethan Johnson. The second game was shortened by rain to four innings. Chye started, and he did not allow a run and struck out three. White had two hits with White, Chye and Brayden Overmyer each scoring a run.
