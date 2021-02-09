Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association operates Big Sable, Ludington North Breakwater, Little Sable and White River Light Station, all along Lake Michigan. They are open to the public seasonally. The standard admission to climb one of the towers is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under, but there is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches. There are also special bus days where patrons may ride a bus to and from the Big Sable Light at a cost of an additional $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under from noon to 5 p.m. on those special days.
On the organization’s website, the public can purchase boards for the walkways around the Big Sable Point Lighthouse with the cost being $100 for each engraved board. Each board can be engraved with up to 25 characters on one line, including commas and spaces with a two-line maximum. A tax donation slip for a portion of the gift will be provided to the donor as SPLKA is a 501©3 nonprofit corporation. Order forms can be picked up at the SPLKA office located at 905 E. Ludington Ave., downloaded on line on at www.splka.org or by calling the office at (231) 845-7417.