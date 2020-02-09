Can you put a price on you or your family’s safety? The millage that the White Lake Fire Authority is requesting is about keeping this community safe.
This new station will give White Lake Fire Authority a more centrally located facility which will help improve response times and put the correct trucks in the right stations. Having better response times means that in the event of an emergency White Lake Fire Authority can provide safety to you quicker with the correct truck for your type of emergency.
The new station will provide a needed training facility that the department can use to train firefighters, the public, and provide a place for our school aged children to learn as well. In the event of an emergency, you want someone to respond that has had the proper training. Your safety is the number one concern of these firefighters and having the right training is crucial.
These firefighters don’t just respond to fire calls. They respond to terrible car accidents, drownings, ice rescues, medical assists, and hazardous conditions such as gas leak, wires down, snow storms and chemical spills. Their coverage area is huge, 54 square miles. Last year they responded to 1,165 calls with an average response time of 5 minutes 55 seconds. Also, through a grant, they installed over 100 residential smoke alarms within the White Lake Fire Authority coverage area for free to homeowners. They were successful in securing a $5,000.00 grant for the purchase of an automated CPR device to make CPR rescues more efficient. This millage request is not frivolous spending, they do their due diligence to do what is best with the taxpayer’s money by seeking grants and other sources of funding.
This millage is literally going to cost me an additional $2.13 a week. I am more than willing to pay that to ensure my safety, my family’s safety, my friend’s safety, and the safety of the community as a whole.
Please consider voting yes for the White Lake Fire Authority millage on March 10!
Melissa M. (Wilks) Beegle
Whitehall