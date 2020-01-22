These cold, dark winter mornings are not only deary but they can also be dangerous for school children who get up before sunrise to trudge to their bus stops on their way to another school day.
Students walk along road shoulders and stand along the road edge to wait for the bus and are not always easily seen by passing motorists, especially when it is dark and possibly snowing or raining.
Whitehall District Schools is taking a step to increase safety for the bus riders by providing flashing red reflector lights which can be clipped onto the student’s backpack or outer clothing.
“This will provide better safety for their walk to the bus stops,” said Penny Evert, transportation supervisor for Whitehall District Schools.
Evert said the district ordered 2,000 clip-on red flashing reflector lights, and as of last Monday, handed out 950 to the students.
Evert said the safety devices were ordered about a month ago, before the tragic hit and run crash which left a student at a bus stop seriously injured in the neighboring Reeths-Puffer school district.
The transportation supervisor sent letters to the parents and guardians of the students riding the bus to explain how to use the safety lights and remind students of other ways to safely walk to the bus stops.
“The Transportation Department strongly believes that students who are more noticeable will be safer as they walk along or stand near roadways during times of reduced visibility,” Evert wrote in the letter. “Please help us to encourage students who are issued the reflectors to take seriously the responsibilities of following the rules of safety before riding a bus.”
The students are being asked to attach (clip on) the safety lights to the top handle of their backpacks while they are wearing them on the walk to the bus stop. The lights need to be activated. Evert said the bus driver will remind students to turn off the lights when they board the bus to preserve battery life.
However, if the student forgets to activate the flashing red light, the device still acts as a reflector, and lights up in the passing vehicle headlights.
In addition to wearing the activated red flashing lights, students are reminded to always walk on the side of the road facing traffic (vehicle coming toward them). They should always stay alert while walking to or waiting at the bus stop. They should not be distracted by texting or talking on a phone, horseplay with other students, do homework or read a book. Students should stay at least 10 feet from a bus until it has come to a complete stop and the driver has activated the bus warning lights, opened the door and motioned to the student to cross the road. The student should look both ways before crossing the road.
“Overall this will be positive,” Evert commented on the step to ensure the safety of the bus riders.