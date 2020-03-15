Menu
March 16-20
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older. * Must register before noon the day prior by calling the site coordinator at 231-894-4670
Monday, March 16: BBQ Wings, Potatoes, Sautéed Cabbage, Tomato Salad and Fruited Gelatin. Cold Menu: Turkey on an Onion Bun, Banana and Baked Beans. Salad Menu: Carmel Apple Salad, Carrot and Celery Sticks, Beets and Orange Juice.
Tuesday, March 17: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Bourbon Chicken, White Rice, Winter Squash, Carrot Raisin Salad and Fruit Crisp. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Southwest Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Wheat Bread and French Dressing.
Wednesday, March 18: S & S Meatballs, White Rice, Wax Beans, Spinach, Ambrosia and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Pastrami and Swiss, Fruit Cocktail and Fresh Orange. Salad Menu: Antipasta Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.
Thursday, March 19: CLOSED
Friday, March 20: Cheese Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Corn, Cauliflower, Fresh Fruit and Fig Newton. Cold Menu: Chicken Veggie Pita, Apple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Fresh Fruit Plate, Cottage Cheese and Sweet Bread.