White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Harold Schneider, 2nd Don Sandel and 3rd Jan Johnson.
Movie Monday: We will be watching “Judy” Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.”
AARP Tax Prep: We are now scheduling 2019 tax appointments on Tuesday morning. Call today for your appointment.
Blue Pads: Do you have any blue pads you need to get rid of? We have a member that is looking for some. Drop them off anytime!
Monday, Feb. 10: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Movie – 1:15, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, Feb. 14: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Feb. 10: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Quirkle 10:00, Art w/Brad 10:00, Bingo 10:45, Lunch 12:00, Blokus 1:00, Canasta 1:00.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Caregiver Support Group 10:00, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Quilting at the Center 9:00, Kaffee 10:0, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Bridge 1:00, Drum Line 1:15.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, HBC 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, Feb. 14: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Bingo 10:45, Zumba Strong 6:00.