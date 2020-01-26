White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Roger Buchberger, 2nd Ben Jefferies and 3rd Don Sandel.
AARP Tax Prep: We are now scheduling 2019 tax appointments on Tuesday morning. Call today for your appointment.
Blue Pads: Do you have any blue pads you need to get rid of? We have a member that is looking for some. Drop them off anytime!
Blood Pressure: Free blood pressure testing every Wednesday from 10:00-11:00.
Monday, Jan 27: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, Jan 28: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, Jan 29: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30.
Thursday, Jan 30: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, Jan 31: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, Feb 1: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Jan. 27: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Quirkle 10:00, Art w/Brad 10:00, Bingo 10:45, Blokus 1:00, Canasta 1:00.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Caregiver Support Group 10:00, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: Fitness @ Hepseria 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Drum Line 1:15.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, HBC 1:00, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, Jan. 31: Fitness @ Hepseria 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Zumba Strong 6:00.