The Shelby Rotary Club and the Community Foundation for Oceana County are are offering the chance for Oceana youth to attend summer camp.
Both groups want to impact the youth of Oceana County whom, due to financial hardship, may never have the opportunity to attend camp. Awards are capped at $250 per applicant, but higher requests will be evaluated according to available funding. All awards will be paid directly to the camps and are available for any type of camping focus – arts, sports, scouts, church, general, and leadership experiences. Preference is given to first-time requests.
In 2019, $5,480.00 was awarded to send 30 students to summer camps thanks to a partnership between the Shelby/Hart Rotary Clubs and donor advised support from the Community Foundation for Oceana County. Applications are available at all Oceana County schools, on the Foundation’s website at HYPERLINK "https://oceanafoundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant/" https://oceanafoundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant/ or at the Community Foundation Office located on the second floor of Shelby State Bank in Pentwater. Questions can be directed to Danielle Siegel at HYPERLINK "mailto:danielle@oceanafoundation.org" danielle@oceanafoundation.org or 231-869-3377.
The deadline to submit an application is April 15 and all awards will be announced by May 1.