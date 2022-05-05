Shelby split a pair of tough games Wednesday against Mason County Central, winning game one 6-4 and losing game two 8-6.
The Tigers (3-10, 3-3 West Michigan Conference) fought off a late rally from MCC in game one to get the win, led by a solid offensive performance. Ally Corey had two hits and three RBI for Shelby in the win, and Megan Sly and Kaylynn Clark each had two hits. Daphne Clark got the win, striking out four and allowing five hits.
MCC snatched away game two with a four-run seventh inning, which broke open a 4-4 tie. The Tigers tried to come back, scoring twice in the bottom of the frame, but couldn't do so. Daphne Clark had two hits and three RBI, and Kendall Zoulek and Kaylynn Clark each had two hits. Daphne Clark allowed six hits and struck out four.