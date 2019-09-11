Shelby Village to host stakeholder meetings this Saturday, Sept. 14

Shelby Village Administrator Rob Widigan reported that the village will hold Stakeholder Meetings this Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all eight village parks. Residents are invited to meet with Village Parks, Recreation & Buildings committee members to discuss the benefits of our local parks, possible improvements to the parks in each neighborhood and potential avenues of funding for future park projects and improvements.
“We want residents to know that their opinions are valued in the planning process. Residents don’t need to go to every park, they can choose which ones are most important to them,” said Widigan.
The schedule will be as follows: 10 a.m. William Field Memorial Hart Montague Trail at the Rail Trail Pavilion; 10:45 a.m. Nichols Horseshoe Park, Lincoln St. and Rail Trail; 11:15 a.m. Memorial Park, N. Maple St. and E. 3rd St.; 11:45 a.m. Wesco Park, 4th St. and State St.; 12:15 p.m. Walnut Park, Walnut St. and W. 5th St.; 1:30 p.m. Meade Park, Meade Field and 788 Industrial Park Dr.; 2 p.m. Getty Park & Getty Field, 6th St. & School St.