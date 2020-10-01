Skillet’s Cooper talks drive-in concerts, protests, debate

John Cooper has done his share of shows in concert halls and churches all over the world the past 24 years, but Saturday night will be his first stab at a drive-in movie theater. His Christian rock band Skillet will play just its second show since the pandemic shutdown at the Starlight Drive-In in Butler. “I don’t have any idea what it’ll be like,” he says in a phone interview. “So I imagine after the first night, I will begin preparing for the second, because, you know, it is gonna be inherently different. My favorite aspect of a show is being near the fans. I like to see their faces when we sing, when they sing along with us, and give somebody a high five or have them sing in the microphone. And obviously, we can’t do that.” On the other hand, he says, “People are just happy to do anything at this point. I mean, just leaving your house feels like a privilege.” Skillet was on the road March 14 when the shutdown began and planned to be out all summer, including six weeks in Europe, still touring behind “Victorious,” the 10th album from the hard rock band originally formed in Memphis. Although it’s been frustrating in many ways, Cooper, whose wife Korey is a member of the band, tweeted in April: “No lights, no stage, no cheers, no being a rockstar. Just being a dad and a husband. I will confess that it is strangely wonderful. If the world ever returns to normal I will miss mornings at home... “Sleeping in my bed, having dinner at the same time every night, sitting down at a table and not having to rush to an interview or a meet-and-greet — there are aspects of this that kind of force you to slow down,” he says. “And I think for a lot of people, those situations make you take note of what is important in life. So there are some difficult aspects, of course, you know, business and loss of income. And there are inherent stresses that come with that. But I think that in all things, you like to see the good.” During the shutdown, Cooper released a deluxe version of the latest album, “Victorious: The Aftermath,” with new songs; did some socially distanced worship shows at his church; launched the outspoken Cooper Stuff Podcast; and finished his first book, “Awake and Alive to Truth,” which will be out on Black Friday. “I think it’s pertinent for 2020 in that people feel like life is chaos. Everything is turned upside down. We don’t know what to believe. And this book is about truth. It’s about how society no longer believes in absolute truth. And that’s within culture, that’s within university, it’s even seeping into our religious institutions in small ways, and it’s really bad. And so I wanted to write a book about how you find truth. How do you build your life on something that lasts forever? Eternal truth. And so that’s what it’s about.” Cooper, who defines himself as “conservative in ideology” while shying away from endorsing any particular party or candidate, has not been afraid to stir things up on social media. On a recent podcast, he denounced racism but raged against the “woke religion.” “I think there’s not a lot of people in the music business that even understand what the ideology even really means,” he says. “But they do know what they should say in order for people to like them. “And so I think a lot of times they repeat things, not understanding what they’re saying, because a lot of it sounds really good. Part of what I wanna do is say, ‘Hey, here’s what these things actually mean. If you believe them, we’re still friends. I just don’t believe them. And here’s why I think they’re bad.’ So that’s the line that I try to walk, and I try to keep it very separate from Skillet. But there are a lot of people that are like, ‘This is really helpful because I felt that something didn’t sound right about this, but I was too afraid to say it. And thanks for explaining it.’ “ Cooper just so happens to live in downtown Kenosha, Wis., right in the midst of the recent protests, some violent, in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. In late August, the singer ended up on Fox News saying he would do what he had to do to protect his family. “I never thought I would live in a time where I had to strap on my AR to keep my family safe because I’m five blocks away from where they’re burning down the place I live in,” he told Fox.
Skillet’s Cooper talks drive-in concerts, protests, debate