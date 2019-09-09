What some folk think is the greatest hunting season of all is about to open.
Michigan’s small game season starts Sept. 15. That means rabbits, grouse and squirrels will become legal targets.
Those seasons are not like the relatively brief firearms deer season. They go on into next year.
Unless you are too slow getting the leaves raked, deer hunters can get in a lot of useful scouting. Admittedly, looking for squirrels with one eye on the treetops and one on the ground can be tiring, so look for rabbits with one eye and watch for deer runways, bedding areas and hoofprints when you don’t see a rabbit.
You won’t see too many grouse in the first part of the season, as there are too many leaves on the trees. You’ll hear them go roaring off, but won’t see many until most of those lovely colors are on the ground.
Truth to tell, just walking in the woods in early fall is great. The air is spicy, the bugs are gone and the trees are showing off. You could just go walking in the woods, of course, but a shotgun makes a nice companion. For one thing a 20-gauge won’t bother you with a bunch of dumb questions.
Johnny Hex is a classic example. He loves to walk in the woods with a gun in hand. He doesn’t even load his deer rifle anymore. In the small game season, there’s no point in it. He shot his last grouse in the Bush administration — the first one.
A little later you’ll see deer rubs and scrapes. The long grass is dying and doesn’t spring back, so it’s easy to see where the deer have been. Those places are good places to be at dawn on Nov. 15.