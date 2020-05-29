MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) will be making changes to the services they provide starting Aug. 31.
This change was not taken lightly, MATS have been evaluating the services they provide for a little over a year. It conducted a comprehensive analysis of their system as well as a route study that was completed this past January.
The recommendations of the study called for MATS to provide seven new routes throughout urban areas of Muskegon. The seven new routes would not include an option to Montague.
“At present in this proposal, we do not include the replacement services for any of those areas that are being reduced, however that is still something we are considering and will be doing further evaluation of,” said James Koens, MATS Transit Systems Manager.
Even though the MATS’ study has provided them with a new route system, they are still looking for the community’s input. A public hearing opportunity will be provided on Thursday, June 11 to gain further input on this proposal. This opportunity will be held in conjunction with the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners’ Transportation Committee meeting scheduled for 3:30pm on that date.
The venue for this meeting will be determined by the County Board of Commissioners and posted with the meeting agenda at least 18 hours prior to the meeting at www.co.muskegon.mi.us/agendacenter. In addition to the public hearing opportunity, MATS is allowing a public input process on their service change proposal during a 15 day time period from May 26th through June 9th.
There are three ways for the public to weigh in on the changes happening at the end of the summer.
Individuals can email their public comments to publiccomment@matsbus.com. The second option would be to leave a short voicemail message with comments at the phone number (231) 724‐3592.
The final way to weigh in on the system changes would be to mail comments to:
Muskegon Area Transit System
Attn: Transit Systems Manager
2624 Sixth Street
Muskegon Heights, MI 49444